51 including 37 children suffer from food poisoning after wedding meal in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Raipur:

In a shocking incident of food poisoning in Chhattisgarh, at least 51 people, including 37 children, fell sick following a wedding meal in Korba district, the police said on Friday. All of the affected people were admitted to the Korbal Medical College and Hospital and their condition was stable, an official said.

A wedding ceremony took place on Thursday night in Pahripara village, located under the jurisdiction of Urga police station, an official said.

After the wedding feast, several guests began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to hospital superintendent Gopal Kanwar, those affected included 14 girls, 23 boys, 11 women, and three men. He confirmed that all of them are currently in stable condition.

The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway, the police official added.

(With PTI inputs)