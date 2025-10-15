Chhattisgarh: 50 Naxals, including 32 women, surrender in Kanker district In a major breakthrough for security forces, 50 Naxals surrendered in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The group also handed over 39 weapons, and officials expect around 120 more cadres to surrender in Bijapur by Thursday.

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) :

In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency, as many as 50 Naxal cadres, including 32 women, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday. The surrender took place under the leadership of senior Maoist commanders Rajman Mandavi (SZCM) and Raju Salam (SZCM) at the Kamtera camp of the Border Security Force's 40th Battalion under the Koyalibeda police station area.

According to officials, the ultras also surrendered a total of 39 weapons during the ceremony. This coordinated surrender marks a major dent in the Naxal network operating in the Maad region, as per officials.

Top Maoist leaders among those who surrendered

The group of surrendered cadres includes five senior DVCM-rank Maoists identified as Prasad Tadami, Heeralal Komra, Jugnu Kowachi, Narsingh Netam and Nande, who is the wife of Rajman Mandavi, and 21 cadres of ACM level, among others. Their surrender is being seen as a major morale boost for the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the region.

As per officials, this is the first tranche of surrenders from the northern part of Maad. The next batch, involving around 120 Maoist cadres, is expected to lay down arms by tomorrow morning in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur district, located in the southern part of Maad. Security agencies have also intensified their outreach efforts and community engagement initiatives to encourage more Maoists to return to the mainstream.

List of surrendered weapons: