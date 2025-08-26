Four, including children, drown after being swept away in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur The family attempted to cross the waterlogged stretch but were swept away by the fast-flowing current. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 26 districts of Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi:

Four members of a family, including three children, drowned after being swept away by a swollen stream in Bilaspur district's Kota region following heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and nowcast alerts across Chhattisgarh, warning of further thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. The family from Balodabazar were returning from the Marhimata temple in Bhanwartank when their bus halted near a submerged bridge in the Kota region of Bilaspur on Tuesday.

As the family attempted to cross the waterlogged stretch, six members were swept away by the fast-flowing current. Two were rescued, but three children identified as Mitansh (5), Gauri (13), and Muskan (12) tragically drowned. Their bodies were recovered after an extended search involving villagers, police, and SDRF teams. A fourth victim, 45-year-old Balram Dhruv, was is reported to be drowned.

Rescue operations hampered

Police officials stated that strong water currents and continuous rainfall significantly hindered the rescue and recovery efforts. Despite the best efforts of local teams and emergency responders, the high water levels and slippery conditions delayed operations.

Yellow alert issued, nowcast warnings across state

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 26 districts of Chhattisgarh, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. A nowcast alert was also released early Tuesday, particularly for the southern districts, forecasting winds of 30–40 km/h alongside rainfall.

7 districts under heavy rain alert

The following districts have been placed under heightened alert due to intense rain and lightning:

Janjgir-Champa

Korba

Raigarh

Gariaband

Dhamtari

Kondagaon

Bastar

Additionally, 19 other districts are being closely monitored for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. In the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in the Surguja, Bastar, and Bilaspur divisions, with scattered showers across Raipur and Durg. While some districts like Korea, Rajnandgaon, Balod, and Durg are expected to experience normal conditions, vigilance is still advised