SpiceJet to operate from T2 terminal of Mumbai airport October onwards

Just a day after it announced that it will shift all Delhi operations to T3 terminal of Delhi Airport, SpiceJet made another big announcement on Tuesday. The budget carrier said that it will soon operate all its Mumbai flights from T2 terminal.

"From October 1, our entire operations at the Mumbai airport will be consolidated at T2. A single terminal operation would not just help us substantially cut down its costs but provide passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director said in a statement.

The airline currently operates 150 daily flights to and out of the city airport, most of which are from the old terminal called 1B.

The city airport has at present two terminals--1B and T2. While terminal IB at Santacruz handles domestic flights, T2, which is at the Sahar side in Andheri, has both international as well as domestic operations.

Besides Air India and Vistara, which have their entire operations from T2, Spicejet and Indigo partially operate domestic flights from T2 as well in addition to their overseas operations.

Goair has its entire domestic operations from terminal 1B and the international one from T2.

In the past four months, Spicejet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai, the airline added.

On Monday, SpiceJet announced that it will shift all Delhi operations from T2 terminal of Delhi Airport to T3 terminal from September 5.

"SpiceJet to shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely; while IndiGo to partially move its operation from T2 to T3...This will result in the passenger load at T2 to reduce by 27 per cent," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the Delhi airport, said in a press release on Monday.

Delhi airport on Monday said that SpiceJet and IndiGo airlines would shift their flight operations to T3 terminal from September 5 due to expansion works at T2.