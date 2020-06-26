Image Source : PTI 5 features that are going to make New Delhi Railway Station truly world-class

The New Delhi Railway Station is on the track to become truly world-class. The revamp project worth Rs. 6,500 crore will be rolled out soon by the Indian Railways. The busy railway station in the national capital will be converted into a world-class transit hub, more likely to be molded into an airport-like look. The first phase of the ambitious project will involve the redevelopment of around 100 acres of land. If you wish to visualize what's in store, then you can think of a hotel, multi-level car parking, food courts, and lounges. Here is a peep into how the revamped New Delhi Railway Station will look like.

Separate entry and exit points will be created for passengers arriving and departing. Elevated access roads will be constructed around the railway station area to ensure smooth movement. The plan involves the renovation of about 16 platforms and the station building. The congested railway station will also have an elevated concourse. Another thing that will widen options for passengers will be the construction of food courts, lounges. It is expected that the entire project will be implemented within four years of the awarding of the contract. Toilets have always been a thing of concern for railway passengers. In the new plan for New Delhi Railway Station, proper restrooms will be constructed and hygiene will be taken care of. Other components include the redevelopment of Indian Railways quarters, railway offices, and social infrastructure. Out of the 6,500 crores, Rs 5,000 crore is expected to be spent on station redevelopment activities and associated components.

