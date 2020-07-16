Image Source : NAINI RETREAT Leisure Hotels Group announces opening of all hotels & resorts across Uttarakhand, Himachal

Leisure Hotels Group (LH), a prominent hospitality chain in Northern India with Twenty-Seven (27) Hotels across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, & Goa has announced the re-opening of all its Hotels, Resorts post lockdown.

The resort chain with the largest number of boutique Hotels, Resorts & Bungalows in the lap of nature in Uttarakhand including in Nainital, Corbett National Park, Ramgarh, Kausani, Rishikesh, Haridwar among others and in Dharamsala & Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh has announced Special Worry-Free Staycation for 5,7,15 and 30 consecutive days.Mr. Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Our boutique resorts, bespoke villas & luxury camps are nestled amidst pristine natural surroundings of either hills, forests or beside rivers and are not affected. We would like to reassure all our guests that we remain committed to offer Smarter and Safer Stay Experiences to all our Guests by following industry leading COVID Guidelines & best practices.These special stays also offer flexi modification & with free cancellation policies allowing a one-time change with no charges if a cancellation is made upto 48 hours (2 Days) before the date of arrival.These special Staycation packages are in line with Uttarakhand Government Guidelines for guests who hold a mandatory COVID-19 negative test result or seven days’ hotel confinement or COVID e-pass.“Although, remote-working culture of employees will continue to hurt business travel for now, it has opened newer options of travel for them, for instance, planning a Workcation with their families amidst nature at scenic destinations. We are confident that our locations are ideally suited for such options. Furthermore, the scenic beauty, large open spaces, immunity boosting nourishing menu, socially distant and drivable distances to our properties etc. will all add up to be the preferred choice for travellers planning a trip in North India” further added Mr Prasad.Along with the basics such as Contactless Check-Ins and Check-Outs, Thermal Screenings, Offering intuitive Dining Experiences, Altered Arrangements at Lobbies, Restaurants, Banquet Halls etc., as part of their #LeisureCares Program the hospitality group has put in place exhaustive sanitisation & hygiene protocols for their Guests to feel Safe & Comfortable at each and every one of their twenty seven properties.Inclusive of the Staycation package, valid from 15th July through 30th September for a minimum of 3 nights with flexi amendment & cancellation policies, Leisure Hotels Group will extend basic services including sumptuous meals, welcome refreshment on arrival, tea/ coffee maker in the room, fruit Baskets & cookies on arrival, complimentary & Hi Speed Wi-fi etc.With the Government of Uttarakhand having opened its borders for inter-state and inter-district tourism activities, tourists visiting Uttarakhand from other states will now be able to explore the state freely without going under institutional quarantine if they carry their COVID-19 negative test result. Whereas those who won’t be carrying Covid-19 report can go out only after the completion of mandatory 7 days hotel confinement.

