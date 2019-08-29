Image Source : TWITTER IRCTC Air makes it EASY for govt employees to book tickets under LTC

In a major announcement, IRCTC Air is providing Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to all government employees on domestic and international flight bookings. The news was confirmed by IRCTC through its official Twitter handle.

In a Tweet, IRCTC Air quoted, "IRCTC Air provides Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to all government employees on domestic and international flight bookings. Just select LTC tab while booking flights and provide your valid govt. ID number in order to avail special fares. visit air.irctc.co.in."

IRCTC Air provides Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to all government employees on domestic and international flight bookings. Just select LTC tab while booking flights and provide your valid govt. ID number in order to avail special fares. visit https://t.co/fLKvfBLWUz pic.twitter.com/OroUZq88pQ — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 29, 2019

To avail special fare under LTC, government employees will have to select "LTC tab" on the official website of IRCTC while booking flights. They will also have to provide valid ID number issued by the government.

ALSO READ | British Airways strike causes flight cancellations

ALSO READ | IndiGo opens bookings on daily non-stop flights to China

ALSO READ | IndiGo to restart daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12