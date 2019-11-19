South India's luxurious Golden Chariot Train will be back soon: All you need to know

South India's luxurious Golden Chariot Train is back again

The luxurious Golden Chariot Train is back again. It will start commencing its services from March next year. You may call it South India's version of Palace on Wheels. It is a joint collaboration of the Indian Railways and the Karnataka Government. The announcement was made after the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corp (KSTDC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to market and operate the Golden Chariot train.

The luxurious Golden Chariot Train: All you need to know

The Golden Chariot started plying in 2008 but suspended services temporarily due to huge losses. However, it will be back with a revamped mode in March next year. South India's only luxury train - Golden Chariot - will boost tourism in Karnataka and other southern states. It is an 18-coach-long train with 44 guest rooms. At least, 84 passengers can enjoy the train ride at one time. The Golden Chariot aims to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect 15 tourism destination in the country. The dates of the Golden Chariot train are expected to be competitive so that everyone can afford to travel. Once the services begin from March next year, the Golden Chariot will cover tourist destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry and other south Indian states. It also proposes to include Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Bijapur and Goa in its itinerary. Since 2010, IRCTC already runs the ultra luxurious Maharaja Express train. Similarly, while Rajasthan has the Palace On Wheels, Maharashtra has the Deccan Queen.

