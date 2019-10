GoAir pre-Diwali 2019, 24-Hour sale: Book flight tickets starting from ₹1,296; here's complete fare list

GoAir pre-Diwali 2019 24-Hour sale: Book GoAir flight tickets starting from ₹1,296; here's fare list

GoAir pre-Diwali 2019 sale: In good news for travellers planning for trip to international or domestic, Go Air has announced a pre-Diwali 24-hour sales. Under this 24-hour pre-Diwali super saver deal, customers can book tickets for as low as Rs. 1296 onwards (inclusive of taxes) for international and domestic routes. The travel period is between October 20 and October 23.

The pre-Diwali festive sale starts on October 16, 2019 (Wednesday) at 3 pm and will last up to 3 pm, October 17, 2019, that gives an opportunity to last-minute travellers to book tickets at low fares. This "is a boon or passengers who would like to usher in Diwali in style but couldn’t afford peak season fares," the company said in a statement.

How to book flight tickets:

The flight tickets can be booked through the official website of the carrier, www.goair.in, or through GoAir mobile app. The offers are applicable on all routes that GoAir flies.

However, this offer cannot be combined with other existing offers and is not applicable to group bookings. In case of the cancellation of the offer tickets, standard cancellation charges will apply, GoAir mentioned on its site.

Major Domestic routes in which the travellers can avail the offer:

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Jammu, Kochi, Chandigarh, Leh, Lucknow, and Kannur. GoAir has flights on 8 international destinations, including Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Phuket, Malé (seasonal), Dubai, Kuwait and now Singapore.

From To Lowest Fare Aizawl Guwahati ₹ 3,324 Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹ 3,799 Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹ 1,507 Ahmedabad Kolkata ₹ 4,558 Ahmedabad Kochi ₹ 5,011 Ahmedabad Delhi ₹ 2,708 Ahmedabad Goa ₹ 2,495 Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 3,271 Ahmedabad Chandigarh ₹ 3,874 Ahmedabad Jaipur ₹ 4,504 Ahmedabad Lucknow ₹ 4,943 Ahmedabad Chennai ₹ 4,057 Ahmedabad Nagpur ₹ 3,656 Ahmedabad Pune ₹ 2,099 Abu Dhabi Mumbai AED 280 Abu Dhabi Kannur AED 250 Abu Dhabi Delhi AED 434 Bhubaneswar Mumbai ₹ 4,980 Bhubaneswar Kolkata ₹ 1,739 Bangkok Mumbai THB 3244 Bangkok Delhi THB 3912 Bengaluru Ahmedabad ₹ 3,699 Bengaluru Mumbai ₹ 1,940 Bengaluru Kannur ₹ 1,690 Bengaluru Delhi ₹ 4,485 Bengaluru Goa ₹ 1,522 Bengaluru Phuket ₹ 8,815 Bengaluru Hyderabad ₹ 2,131 Bengaluru Ranchi ₹ 8,437 Bengaluru Port Blair ₹ 4,270 Bengaluru Lucknow ₹ 6,213 Bengaluru Nagpur ₹ 4,564 Bengaluru Patna ₹ 6,667 Bengaluru Pune ₹ 1,656 Bengaluru Singapore ₹ 7,048 Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 1,743 Mumbai Abu Dhabi ₹ 7,396 Mumbai Bhubaneswar ₹ 6,493 Mumbai Bangkok ₹ 6,818 Mumbai Bengaluru ₹ 1,927 Mumbai Kolkata ₹ 5,096 Mumbai Kannur ₹ 2,523 Mumbai Kochi ₹ 3,921 Mumbai Delhi ₹ 4,049 Mumbai Goa ₹ 2,051 Mumbai Phuket ₹ 11,756 Mumbai Chandigarh ₹ 7,118 Mumbai Jammu ₹ 5,795 Mumbai Ranchi ₹ 5,087 Mumbai Port Blair ₹ 6,772 Mumbai Jaipur ₹ 5,667 Mumbai Lucknow ₹ 6,436 Mumbai Chennai ₹ 2,963 Mumbai Muscat ₹ 7,513 Mumbai Nagpur ₹ 3,020 Mumbai Patna ₹ 8,116 Mumbai Srinagar ₹ 5,798 Kolkata Ahmedabad ₹ 3,544 Kolkata Bhubaneswar ₹ 1,880 Kolkata Mumbai ₹ 3,286 Kolkata Delhi ₹ 3,852 Kolkata Guwahati ₹ 2,038 Kolkata Hyderabad ₹ 2,688 Kolkata Bagdogra ₹ 1,793 Kolkata Port Blair ₹ 5,671 Kolkata Jaipur ₹ 3,928 Kolkata Lucknow ₹ 2,500 Kolkata Patna ₹ 2,434 Kolkata Pune ₹ 3,819 Kolkata Singapore ₹ 7,047 Kannur Abu Dhabi ₹ 7,509 Kannur Bengaluru ₹ 1,818 Kannur Mumbai ₹ 2,724 Kannur Dubai ₹ 10,616 Kannur Hyderabad ₹ 2,523 Kannur Kuwait ₹ 7,286 Kannur Chennai ₹ 2,224 Kannur Muscat ₹ 7,208 Kochi Ahmedabad ₹ 3,527 Kochi Mumbai ₹ 2,100 Kochi Delhi ₹ 4,624 Kochi Hyderabad ₹ 2,746 Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 2,172 Delhi Abu Dhabi ₹ 6,901 Delhi Bangkok ₹ 6,796 Delhi Bengaluru ₹ 3,207 Delhi Mumbai ₹ 2,758 Delhi Kolkata ₹ 4,744 Delhi Kochi ₹ 5,024 Delhi Guwahati ₹ 5,016 Delhi Goa ₹ 3,673 Delhi Phuket ₹ 8,395 Delhi Hyderabad ₹ 2,699 Delhi Bagdogra ₹ 4,242 Delhi Chandigarh ₹ 1,707 Delhi Jammu ₹ 3,302 Delhi Leh ₹ 1,639 Delhi Ranchi ₹ 3,297 Delhi Lucknow ₹ 1,722 Delhi Nagpur ₹ 1,705 Delhi Patna ₹ 4,895 Delhi Pune ₹ 3,200 Delhi Srinagar ₹ 2,181 Dubai Kannur AED 850 Guwahati Aizawl ₹ 2,890 Guwahati Kolkata ₹ 2,143 Guwahati Delhi ₹ 5,595 Guwahati Bagdogra ₹ 1,861 Goa Ahmedabad ₹ 3,039 Goa Bengaluru ₹ 1,979 Goa Mumbai ₹ 2,246 Goa Delhi ₹ 4,948 Goa Hyderabad ₹ 2,248 Phuket Bengaluru THB 3340 Phuket Mumbai THB 4033 Phuket Delhi THB 4209 Hyderabad Ahmedabad ₹ 2,232 Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 1,811 Hyderabad Kolkata ₹ 4,239 Hyderabad Kannur ₹ 2,523 Hyderabad Kochi ₹ 3,212 Hyderabad Delhi ₹ 2,691 Hyderabad Goa ₹ 2,015 Hyderabad Chandigarh ₹ 5,547 Hyderabad Jaipur ₹ 3,498 Hyderabad Lucknow ₹ 5,174 Hyderabad Chennai ₹ 1,724 Hyderabad Patna ₹ 5,791 Bagdogra Kolkata ₹ 2,688 Bagdogra Delhi ₹ 3,984 Bagdogra Guwahati ₹ 1,717 Chandigarh Ahmedabad ₹ 3,924 Chandigarh Bengaluru ₹ 5,323 Chandigarh Mumbai ₹ 3,888 Chandigarh Delhi ₹ 1,685 Chandigarh Hyderabad ₹ 3,700 Chandigarh Srinagar ₹ 1,808 Jammu Delhi ₹ 2,841 Jammu Srinagar ₹ 1,296 Leh Delhi ₹ 6,948 Leh Srinagar ₹ 3,890 Ranchi Bengaluru ₹ 3,957 Ranchi Mumbai ₹ 3,524 Ranchi Delhi ₹ 2,707 Port Blair Bengaluru ₹ 4,021 Port Blair Mumbai ₹ 6,554 Port Blair Kolkata ₹ 4,141 Port Blair Chennai ₹ 4,833 Jaipur Ahmedabad ₹ 2,066 Jaipur Mumbai ₹ 3,187 Jaipur Kolkata ₹ 6,899 Jaipur Hyderabad ₹ 2,502 Kuwait Kannur KWD 30 Lucknow Ahmedabad ₹ 2,487 Lucknow Bengaluru ₹ 2,897 Lucknow Mumbai ₹ 3,118 Lucknow Kolkata ₹ 2,659 Lucknow Delhi ₹ 1,817 Lucknow Hyderabad ₹ 2,713 Lucknow Chandigarh ₹ 2,826 Chennai Ahmedabad ₹ 2,889 Chennai Mumbai ₹ 2,545 Chennai Kannur ₹ 1,823 Chennai Hyderabad ₹ 1,375 Chennai Port Blair ₹ 4,737 Chennai Pune ₹ 3,499 Muscat Mumbai OMR 38 Muscat Kannur OMR 31 Nagpur Ahmedabad ₹ 2,649 Nagpur Bengaluru ₹ 2,097 Nagpur Mumbai ₹ 2,500 Nagpur Delhi ₹ 1,850 Nagpur Pune ₹ 3,002 Patna Bengaluru ₹ 4,218 Patna Mumbai ₹ 3,782 Patna Kolkata ₹ 1,749 Patna Delhi ₹ 2,448 Patna Hyderabad ₹ 2,948 Patna Ranchi ₹ 2,199 Pune Ahmedabad ₹ 2,137 Pune Bengaluru ₹ 1,922 Pune Kolkata ₹ 5,465 Pune Delhi ₹ 5,003 Pune Chennai ₹ 3,037 Pune Nagpur ₹ 4,177 Singapore Bengaluru SGD 162 Singapore Kolkata SGD 185 Srinagar Mumbai ₹ 3,655 Srinagar Delhi ₹ 1,993 Srinagar Chandigarh ₹ 2,151