Planing a trip to Dubai? July 15 to September 15 would be the best time. Here's why

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE July 15 to September 15 would be the best time to plan a trip to Dubai

Planning a trip to Dubai just got easier and more economical. Between July 15 and September 15, tourists under the age of 18 years will qualify for visa fee exemption when travelling with their parent(s) on a tourist visa to Dubai.

This UAE-wide initiative offers great savings for families looking to enjoy Dubai's host of theme parks, water parks, retail and other world-class experiences.

The cost of a visa, as well as the cost of travel is often a key deciding factor for families when choosing their next holiday destination, and this initiative aims to encourage families to choose Dubai as their summer holiday destination, as they benefit from visa exemption.

The visa exemption is applicable to all children under the age of 18 years, provided they are accompanied by one or both of their parents, who are travelling on a tourist visa.

The parent's visa may be either short or long stay. Available to tourists of all nationalities, the visa exemption must be applied for in advance via UAE National Carriers or licensed Travel Agencies.

Indian passport holders with a US visa or UK/EU residence visa can also apply online at www.ica.gov.ae.

"These facilities contribute to supporting UAE competitiveness as a leading destination in family tourism and attracting visitors and families from all over the world to enjoy historical monuments, heritage, and cultural and entertainment activities and fascinating beaches, as well as the world-class hotel and tourist services, and sports, artistic and family events throughout the year," Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Acting Director-General for Foreigners' Affairs and Ports at ICA said.

Dubai has a wide array of exciting and thrilling experiences to offer to a variety of audiences that one can enjoy this summer.

