Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Travel News
  5. Air India to begin Amritsar-Birmingham, Delhi-San Francisco flight from Independence Day

Air India to begin Amritsar-Birmingham, Delhi-San Francisco flight from Independence Day

Earlier on Monday, Air India had announced its inaugural passenger flight over the North Pole region from August 15 between New Delhi and San Francisco.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2019 18:26 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Air India to begin new flights from Independence Day

Air India on Tuesday announced nonstop direct flights from Amritsar to Birmingham, starting Independence Day this year. Announcing the news, Air India, through its Twitter handle said, "Fly to Birmingham from Amritsar nonstop with Maharajah."

Earlier on Monday, Air India had announced its inaugural passenger flight over the North Pole region from August 15 between New Delhi and San Francisco.

The first commercial service will be operated by Captain Ranjeesh Sharma and Captain Digvijay Singh, marking the "maturing of civil aviation in India as another frontier is crossed", said Air India Western Region Director Mukesh Bhatia.

"Passengers will benefit from the reduced fuel consumption and a better environment from the reduced carbon emissions," Mukesh Bhatia said on the new Polar flight route.

Air India is in a unique position to offer direct (non-stop) flights between India and North America, but the Polar route between the two countries has not yet been exploited.

Also Read | In a first, Air India to fly Delhi-San Francisco over North Pole

Also Read | Air India reduces fare cap on Srinagar-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia's passenger vehicles sales continue to sink, fall 30.9% in July Next StoryJ&K: First ever Global Investors Summit to be held in October  