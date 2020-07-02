Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Emami objects to HUL naming men's skincare brand as 'Glow & Handsome', claims trademark rights

Home-grown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Thursday strongly objected to industry peer Hindustan Unilever rebranding its men's range of skincare products as 'Glow & Handsome', claiming trademark rights over the name. Emami has also hinted at taking legal action as it has already changed its men's fairness cream's name to 'Emami Glow & Handsome'.

"We are shocked to learn of HUL's decision to rename its men's range of Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Handsome'. Emami Ltd, maker of 'Fair and Handsome' brand of men's grooming products, is the market leader in the men's fairness cream with legal ownership of the trademarks," said Emami in a statement.

The Kolkata-based group has said it was "although shocked" but not surprised to note HUL's "unfair business practice which has been prevalent time and again to damage our brand image".

The company will be consulting its legal experts to address this issues further, it added.

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely' after dropping the word fair in its name.

Its men's range of its products, HUL said, will be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

HUL's response on the whole development is still awaited.

HUL, a subsidiary of British-Dutch multinational company Unilever PLC, had approached the Controller General of Patent Design and Trademark to get the name 'Glow & Lovely' registered.

Several cosmetic brands have been under the scanner over their products that promote skin fairness for stereotyping racial types, which intensified further in the wake of 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the West.

Recently the US healthcare and FMCG giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has stopped the sale of its skin-whitening creams globally, including India.

French personal care maker the L'Oreal Group also last week said it will drop words such as 'white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening' from all its skincare products.

