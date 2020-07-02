Fair & Lovely is now Glow & Lovely

Image Source : FILE Fair and Lovely is now Glow and Lovely

Fair and Lovely has been renamed as Glow and Lovely. The Indian arm of multinational corporation Unilever said on Thursday that name of one of its most successful products has been changed. It's skin cream for men, earlier named 'Fair and Handsome' has been renamed as 'Glow and Handsome'. Hindustan Unilever had said about a week ago that it would rename Fair and Lovely. The skin cream was not only a brand but it had come to be associated with the secret wish of many Indians of "becoming fair".

Fair and Lovely was introduced in the market way back in 1975. For decades, Fair and Lovely was a symbol of the aspirations of Indians.

However, by the turn of the century, as ideas of beauty and acceptance and assertion of body diversity became well-received in Indian society, the word 'Fair' in Fair and Lovely came under scanner.

Though Indians' obsession with the fair skin is well known, Fair and Lovely soon came to be associated with something that promotes strict and narrow ideas of beauty. By extension, the product also faced flak for passively denouncing other skin tones as being 'not beautiful' through its media promotions.

