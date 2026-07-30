Your online rent payment habits could be affecting your credit score, here's how

New Delhi:

India's rapid shift towards digital payments has made paying rent online easier than ever. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI processed over 18 billion transactions in June 2026, highlighting how digital payments have become an integral part of everyday financial life. However, while digital rent payments offer convenience, many consumers remain unaware of how these transactions can affect their overall financial health. In some cases, their credit profile.

According to Sarika Shetty, Co-founder & CEO, RentenPe, rent is one of the largest recurring expenses for urban households, often accounting for 25-30 per cent of monthly income in metropolitan cities. This makes timely and responsible rent payments an essential part of financial planning.

"Online rent payments are about much more than convenience. While simply paying rent digitally doesn't directly impact your credit score, the financial behaviour associated with those payments certainly can. If rent is paid using a credit card or any credit-backed facility, your repayment discipline becomes the determining factor in whether it strengthens or weakens your credit profile," Shetty said.

The hidden credit risks of funding rent on credit

One of the biggest mistakes consumers make is relying on credit to pay rent without planning for repayment. Delayed credit card payments, carrying forward outstanding balances, or paying only the minimum amount due can increase credit utilisation, an important parameter that credit bureaus consider when assessing an individual's creditworthiness.

India's credit ecosystem is also expanding rapidly, with the country's credit card base crossing 110 million cards, reflecting greater adoption of credit for everyday expenses. While this offers flexibility, Shetty believes that recurring payments like rent should never be a reason to accumulate revolving debt.

"Many people believe completing the rent transaction is the final step. In reality, responsible repayment is equally important. Missing repayment deadlines or consistently carrying credit card balances can gradually affect your financial profile and make future borrowing more expensive," she explains.

Treating rent like an EMI: Why consistency matters

Experts also stress the importance of maintaining consistency in rent payments. A predictable payment history not only reflects financial discipline but also helps individuals manage monthly cash flows more efficiently and avoid last-minute borrowing. “Rent is a fixed monthly obligation, much like an EMI. Planning for it in advance instead of depending on short-term credit every month builds healthier financial habits and reduces financial stress over time," she said.

Role of verified digital trails and secure platforms

Choosing the right payment platform is equally important. Consumers should opt for platforms that generate verified transaction records and payment receipts, creating a transparent financial trail that can be useful when applying for loans, entering into rental agreements, seeking reimbursements, or resolving payment disputes.

"Digital payment platforms should enable financial discipline, not encourage overspending. Convenience should never replace responsible financial behaviour. Whether you're using a bank account, UPI, or a credit card, understanding your repayment capacity and managing recurring expenses responsibly is what ultimately protects your financial health," Shetty concluded.

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