Update on Rs 2,000 notes: Here's what Reserve Bank of India said - Check details

Update on Rs 2000 notes: The public can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The high-value Rs 2000 notes, introduced after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in 2016, were introduced to remonetise the economy. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023, as they were not used often for everyday purchases. Although it remains legal tender, the central bank has ceased issuing it. The RBI asked people to exchange or deposit these notes in the banks.

Rs 2000 Notes Worth Rs 5,956 Crore Still In Circulation

More than two years after the Reserve Bank's withdrawal of the Rs 2000 currency notes, notes worth Rs 5,956 crore are still in circulation.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,956 crore on August 31, 2025.

"Thus, 98.33 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.

Exchange Facility For Rs 2000 Banknotes

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Send Through India Post

Further, the public can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

