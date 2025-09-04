Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed tomorrow, on September 5? Check details here

Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on Friday, September 5, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day due to Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi and Thiruvonam (Onam) festivals. If you are planning to go to the bank, you must check whether banks are open or closed in your state. As it is not a gazetted holiday, banks in several states will remain open like regular days.
Thiruvonam marks the last day of the auspicious Hindu festival of Onam, which is celebrated with great pomp in various regions of South India.
Banks to remain closed in these cities:
North India:
- Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
- New Delhi (Delhi)
- Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
- Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir)
- Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
- Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
South India:
- Bengaluru (Karnataka)
- Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
- Hyderabad (Telangana)
- Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
- Kochi (Kerala)
- Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
Northeast India:
- Imphal (Manipur)
- Aizawl (Mizoram)
Other Bank Holidays in September
Friday, September 6 – Indrajatra / Local Holiday
- Bank closed in: Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar
Thursday, September 12 – Day Following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
- Bank closed in: Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar
Monday, September 22 – Navratra Sthapna
- Bank closed in: Jaipur
Tuesday, September 23 – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday
- Bank closed in: Jaipur
Monday, September 29 – Durga Puja/Maha Saptami
- Bank closed in: Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata
Tuesday, September 30 – Maha Ashtami / Durga Ashtami / Durga Puja
- Bank closed in: Patna, Agartala, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Ranchi, Kolkata