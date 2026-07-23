The 50-30-20 Budgeting Rule: Does it still work for Indians? Here's what expert says

New Delhi:

The 50-30-20 rule has been considered the traditional approach to budgeting for many years. Introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren, it roughly means spending 50 per cent of income on essentials, 30 per cent on discretionary expenses, and 20 per cent on savings and investments. Being straightforward and practical, the framework is easy to follow. But when it comes to India of 2026, the bigger question is whether this structured formula still works. According to experts, the answer is not always.

Rising Inflation Limits Households' Spending

The cost of living in India has been increasing nonstop for the past year. The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) indicated that the inflation rate reached 4.38 per cent in June 2026, breaking the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent target for the first time in the past 17 months. Food inflation reached even greater figures, 5.32 per cent, which limited households' spending. All relevant categories of goods and services, such as transport, education, food services, and personal care products, have become more expensive.

For many middle-class families in India, the expenses for basic needs exceed 50 per cent of the income. Monthly expenses on rent or loan repayment, school fees, healthcare, groceries, transportation, and energy usually cost families more than 60-70 per cent of their income.

Frictionless Payments Drive Overspending

Conversely, the digital economy in India has transformed the way people spend money. The introduction of UPI has led to the formation of the largest payment infrastructure in the world, with transactions larger than 24 lakh crore in FY26 and more than 23 billion transactions every month. Other payment options such as QR code payments, one-touch payment options, subscription models, BNPL and instant credit have further facilitated the spending process.

Although the digital payment system is allowing greater financial inclusion for the masses, it has also impacted consumers' psychological aspects of spending. Studies have shown that around 75 per cent of customers using the UPI system feel that their spending has increased since they started using the digital payment system, as cashless transactions provide them a pain-free way of spending.

Why is the traditional method of budgeting becoming increasingly irrelevant?

Moreover, one reason the traditional method of budgeting is becoming increasingly irrelevant is that people's financial circumstances are becoming more diverse. A 24-year-old software engineer living with his parents may easily save 35 per cent of his income. However, much advancement will be impossible for another couple who have a home loan and may be unable to save even 10% of their income. Also, those involved in entrepreneurial activities or working in the gig economy receive unstable incomes every month, which makes it impossible for them to adhere to any conventional budgeting methods.

So, in terms of financial planning, people need to understand their priorities rather than apply the traditional formula. For instance, every family needs to allocate funds to its most important financial goal.

According to Rohit Mahajan, Founder CEO, plutos ONE, "The 50-30-20 rule is a good principle to follow for attaining financial discipline, but it cannot help one understand the actual problems of households in India as there is inflation, rising EMI costs and the facility of spending via the digital mode. Therefore, people do not have to stick to specific and fixed rates, but create a flexible budgeting plan according to their earnings, commitments and objectives."

"Although the 50-30-20 rule can be easily applied by novices in terms of finance, the situation in India in 2026 is very much different from that. Nowadays, budgeting is less about sticking to the 50-30-20 model and more about applying a flexible approach. In times of inflation and the growth of the digital economy, budgeting will rely less on fixed percentages and more on customised budgets," Mahajan concluded.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)