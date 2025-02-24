Advertisement
  4. Sovereign Gold Bond: RBI releases revised calendar for premature redemption - Full details

Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) premature redemption: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released SGBs for the last time in February 2023, totalling Rs 8,008 crore.

Sovereign Gold Bonds or SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold.
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

SGB premature redemption: Gold has traditionally been among the most preferred investment options for many Indians. But the challenge of buying physical gold is that you need to protect and that can be a challenge for many. To provide a solution to this problem, the government launched Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)

What is SGB?

Sovereign Gold Bonds or SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold and a secure way of investment as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used to issue it on behalf of the Government of India.

SGBs not only eliminate the risks and costs of storage but also keep investors free from issues like making charges and purity - something very common in case of gold jewellery.

SGB discontinued

The government has decided to discontinue the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed this in a post-budget briefing. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released SGBs for the last time in February 2023, totalling Rs 8,008 crore. 

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was first launched on October 30, 2015. Since its launch, the overall issuance under the SGB scheme has reached Rs 45,243 crore as of FY23, with a remaining amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore by March 2023.

SGB premature 

The government allows premature redemption of SGBs and those who have completed five years from the issue date of bonds can redeem their SGBs before maturity. 

SGB premature redemption calendar

Meanwhile, the central bank has released a revised Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme Calendar for premature redemption from April 2025 – September 2025.

The RBI has shared details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period April 01, 2025 – September 30, 2025, along with the window available for submission of requests for premature redemption by the investors as under:

S

No

 Tranche Issue Date Date of premature redemption Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the
investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
        From To
1 2017-18 Series III October 16, 2017 April 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 April 7, 2025
2 2017-18 Series IV October 23, 2017 April 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 April 15, 2025
3 2017-18 Series V October 30, 2017 April 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 21, 2025
4 2017-18 Series VI November 6, 2017 May 6, 2025 April 5, 2025 April 28, 2025
5 2017-18 Series VII November 13, 2017 May 13, 2025 April 11, 2025 May 3, 2025
6 2017-18 Series VIII November 20, 2017 May 20, 2025 April 19, 2025 May 13, 2025
7 2017-18 Series IX November 27, 2017 May 27, 2025 April 25, 2025 May 17, 2025
8 2017-18 Series X December 4, 2017 June 4, 2025 May 5, 2025 May 26, 2025
9 2017-18 Series XI December 11, 2017 June 11, 2025 May 9, 2025 June 2, 2025
10 2017-18 Series XII December 18, 2017 June 18, 2025 May 19, 2025 June 9, 2025
11 2017-18 Series XIII December 26, 2017 June 26, 2025 May 27, 2025 June 16, 2025
12 2017-18 Series XIV January 1, 2018 July 1, 2025 May 31, 2025 June 21, 2025
13 2018-19 Series I May 4, 2018 May 3, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 23, 2025
14 2018-19 Series II October 23, 2018 April 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 April 15, 2025
15 2018-19 Series III November 13, 2018 May 13, 2025 April 11, 2025 May 3, 2025
16 2018-19 Series IV January 1, 2019 July 1, 2025 May 31, 2025 June 21, 2025
17 2018-19 Series V January 22, 2019 July 22, 2025 June 21, 2025 July 14, 2025
18 2018-19 Series VI February 12, 2019 August 12, 2025 July 11, 2025 August 2, 2025
19 2019-20 Series I June 11, 2019 June 11, 2025 May 9, 2025 June 2, 2025
20 2019-20 Series II July 16, 2019 July 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 July 7, 2025
21 2019-20 Series III August 14, 2019 August 14, 2025 July 15, 2025 August 4, 2025
22 2019-20 Series IV September 17, 2019 September 17, 2025 August 18, 2025 September 8, 2025
23 2019-20 Series V October 15, 2019 April 15, 2025 March 15, 2025 April 5, 2025
24 2019-20 Series VI October 30, 2019 April 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 21, 2025
25 2019-20 Series VII December 10, 2019 June 10, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 31, 2025
26 2019-20 Series VIII January 21, 2020 July 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 July 11, 2025
27 2019-20 Series IX February 11, 2020 August 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 August 1, 2025
28 2019-20 Series X March 11, 2020 September 11, 2025 August 12, 2025 September 1, 2025
29 2020-21 Series I April 28, 2020 April 28, 2025 March 29, 2025 April 19, 2025
30 2020-21, Series II May 19, 2020 May 19, 2025 April 19, 2025 May 9, 2025
31 2020-21, Series III June 16, 2020 June 16, 2025 May 17, 2025 June 6, 2025
32 2020-21, Series IV July 14, 2020 July 14, 2025 June 13, 2025 July 4, 2025
33 2020-21, Series V August 11, 2020 August 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 August 1, 2025
34 2020-21, Series VI September 8, 2020 September 8, 2025 August 8, 2025 August 29, 2025
