Sovereign Gold Bond: RBI releases revised calendar for premature redemption - Full details

SGB premature redemption: Gold has traditionally been among the most preferred investment options for many Indians. But the challenge of buying physical gold is that you need to protect and that can be a challenge for many. To provide a solution to this problem, the government launched Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)
What is SGB?
Sovereign Gold Bonds or SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold and a secure way of investment as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used to issue it on behalf of the Government of India.
SGBs not only eliminate the risks and costs of storage but also keep investors free from issues like making charges and purity - something very common in case of gold jewellery.
SGB discontinued
The government has decided to discontinue the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed this in a post-budget briefing.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released SGBs for the last time in February 2023, totalling Rs 8,008 crore.
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was first launched on October 30, 2015. Since its launch, the overall issuance under the SGB scheme has reached Rs 45,243 crore as of FY23, with a remaining amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore by March 2023.
SGB premature
The government allows premature redemption of SGBs and those who have completed five years from the issue date of bonds can redeem their SGBs before maturity.
SGB premature redemption calendar
Meanwhile, the central bank has released a revised Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme Calendar for premature redemption from April 2025 – September 2025.
The RBI has shared details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period April 01, 2025 – September 30, 2025, along with the window available for submission of requests for premature redemption by the investors as under:
|S
No
|Tranche
|Issue Date
|Date of premature redemption
|Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the
investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
|From
|To
|1
|2017-18 Series III
|October 16, 2017
|April 16, 2025
|March 17, 2025
|April 7, 2025
|2
|2017-18 Series IV
|October 23, 2017
|April 23, 2025
|March 24, 2025
|April 15, 2025
|3
|2017-18 Series V
|October 30, 2017
|April 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|April 21, 2025
|4
|2017-18 Series VI
|November 6, 2017
|May 6, 2025
|April 5, 2025
|April 28, 2025
|5
|2017-18 Series VII
|November 13, 2017
|May 13, 2025
|April 11, 2025
|May 3, 2025
|6
|2017-18 Series VIII
|November 20, 2017
|May 20, 2025
|April 19, 2025
|May 13, 2025
|7
|2017-18 Series IX
|November 27, 2017
|May 27, 2025
|April 25, 2025
|May 17, 2025
|8
|2017-18 Series X
|December 4, 2017
|June 4, 2025
|May 5, 2025
|May 26, 2025
|9
|2017-18 Series XI
|December 11, 2017
|June 11, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|June 2, 2025
|10
|2017-18 Series XII
|December 18, 2017
|June 18, 2025
|May 19, 2025
|June 9, 2025
|11
|2017-18 Series XIII
|December 26, 2017
|June 26, 2025
|May 27, 2025
|June 16, 2025
|12
|2017-18 Series XIV
|January 1, 2018
|July 1, 2025
|May 31, 2025
|June 21, 2025
|13
|2018-19 Series I
|May 4, 2018
|May 3, 2025
|April 3, 2025
|April 23, 2025
|14
|2018-19 Series II
|October 23, 2018
|April 23, 2025
|March 24, 2025
|April 15, 2025
|15
|2018-19 Series III
|November 13, 2018
|May 13, 2025
|April 11, 2025
|May 3, 2025
|16
|2018-19 Series IV
|January 1, 2019
|July 1, 2025
|May 31, 2025
|June 21, 2025
|17
|2018-19 Series V
|January 22, 2019
|July 22, 2025
|June 21, 2025
|July 14, 2025
|18
|2018-19 Series VI
|February 12, 2019
|August 12, 2025
|July 11, 2025
|August 2, 2025
|19
|2019-20 Series I
|June 11, 2019
|June 11, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|June 2, 2025
|20
|2019-20 Series II
|July 16, 2019
|July 16, 2025
|June 16, 2025
|July 7, 2025
|21
|2019-20 Series III
|August 14, 2019
|August 14, 2025
|July 15, 2025
|August 4, 2025
|22
|2019-20 Series IV
|September 17, 2019
|September 17, 2025
|August 18, 2025
|September 8, 2025
|23
|2019-20 Series V
|October 15, 2019
|April 15, 2025
|March 15, 2025
|April 5, 2025
|24
|2019-20 Series VI
|October 30, 2019
|April 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|April 21, 2025
|25
|2019-20 Series VII
|December 10, 2019
|June 10, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|May 31, 2025
|26
|2019-20 Series VIII
|January 21, 2020
|July 21, 2025
|June 21, 2025
|July 11, 2025
|27
|2019-20 Series IX
|February 11, 2020
|August 11, 2025
|July 11, 2025
|August 1, 2025
|28
|2019-20 Series X
|March 11, 2020
|September 11, 2025
|August 12, 2025
|September 1, 2025
|29
|2020-21 Series I
|April 28, 2020
|April 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|April 19, 2025
|30
|2020-21, Series II
|May 19, 2020
|May 19, 2025
|April 19, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|31
|2020-21, Series III
|June 16, 2020
|June 16, 2025
|May 17, 2025
|June 6, 2025
|32
|2020-21, Series IV
|July 14, 2020
|July 14, 2025
|June 13, 2025
|July 4, 2025
|33
|2020-21, Series V
|August 11, 2020
|August 11, 2025
|July 11, 2025
|August 1, 2025
|34
|2020-21, Series VI
|September 8, 2020
|September 8, 2025
|August 8, 2025
|August 29, 2025