Sovereign Gold Bond: RBI releases revised calendar for premature redemption - Full details Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) premature redemption: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released SGBs for the last time in February 2023, totalling Rs 8,008 crore.

SGB premature redemption: Gold has traditionally been among the most preferred investment options for many Indians. But the challenge of buying physical gold is that you need to protect and that can be a challenge for many. To provide a solution to this problem, the government launched Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)

What is SGB?

Sovereign Gold Bonds or SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold and a secure way of investment as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used to issue it on behalf of the Government of India.

SGBs not only eliminate the risks and costs of storage but also keep investors free from issues like making charges and purity - something very common in case of gold jewellery.

SGB discontinued

The government has decided to discontinue the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed this in a post-budget briefing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released SGBs for the last time in February 2023, totalling Rs 8,008 crore.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was first launched on October 30, 2015. Since its launch, the overall issuance under the SGB scheme has reached Rs 45,243 crore as of FY23, with a remaining amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore by March 2023.

SGB premature

The government allows premature redemption of SGBs and those who have completed five years from the issue date of bonds can redeem their SGBs before maturity.

SGB premature redemption calendar

Meanwhile, the central bank has released a revised Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme Calendar for premature redemption from April 2025 – September 2025.

The RBI has shared details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period April 01, 2025 – September 30, 2025, along with the window available for submission of requests for premature redemption by the investors as under: