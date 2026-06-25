Services on the EPFO portal to be unavailable from June 26-28, here's all you need to know

New Delhi:

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ​​is undertaking some technical upgrades to further improve its digital system. As a result, many online services will be temporarily suspended from June 26 to June 28, 2026. During this process, certain services will be unavailable. According to the reiterment fund body, it is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system. This is being done to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience.

As some services will be impacted during the process, employees who need to process PF withdrawals, advances or other claims should plan things accordingly.

According to information provided by the EPFO, several services on the portal will be unavailable from 12:00 AM on June 26, 2026, until 11:59 PM on June 28, 2026. During this period, members will be unable to file new claims or avail themselves of claim processing services.

Which services will be affected during this period:

Submission of new claim requests will be temporarily unavailable.

Claim processing services will be temporarily unavailable.

Claims submitted before the migration period will be processed after services resume.

The EPFO has clarified that this is only a temporary technical disruption and that pending work will be completed on priority once services are restored.

What are the alternative options?

While the portal remains unavailable, members can use alternative methods to access their account information. The EPFO ​​recommends using the UMANG app, SMS, WhatsApp, and missed call services.

Through the UMANG app, members can check their PF balance, passbook, and claim status. Additionally, they can access account-related information using the EPFO's missed call service from their registered mobile number. SMS services will also provide members with basic account information.

According to experts, members who need urgent provident fund withdrawals or other claims should submit their applications by June 25, 2026. This can avoid delays during upgrades. EPFO ​​has been continuously strengthening its digital services over the past few years. The organisation believes that upgrading the current system will speed up the claim settlement process and provide members with a better online experience.

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