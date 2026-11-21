Banks across the country offer different types of loans to meet the needs of the common man. These include home loans, car loans, personal loans, gold loans, and business loans. Personal loans help individuals meet financial needs such as medical expenses, travel, education, wedding expenses, home renovations, or other urgent needs. Several banks increased their personal loan rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 0.25 per cent in October.

Let's have a look at which banks - IDFC FIRST Bank, SBI and PNB - are offering affordable personal loans to their customers.

IDFC FIRST Bank

Private-sector IDFC First Bank offers personal loans to its customers at interest rates starting at 9.99 per cent. Notably, it waives any processing fees or foreclosure charges on personal loans. This private bank offers personal loans from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 crore, with repayment terms from 9 to 60 months.

If you take out a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from IDFC First Bank for a term of 3 years, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 16,131 per month. This means you will have to pay a total of Rs 80,716 in interest. Consequently, your total principal and interest payments will be Rs 5,80,716.

State Bank of India (SBI)

The country's largest public sector bank, SBI (State Bank of India), offers personal loans to its customers at interest rates starting at 10.00%. SBI offers personal loans ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh, with repayment terms ranging from 6 months to 84 months. You'll also need to pay a 1.50% processing fee and GST separately for a personal loan from SBI.

If you take out a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from SBI for 5 years, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 10,624 per month. This means you will have to pay a total of Rs 137,411 in interest. Consequently, you will have to pay a total of Rs 637,411, including principal and interest. You will also have to pay a 1.50 per cent processing fee and GST.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers personal loans to its customers at interest rates starting at 10.50 percent. You'll need to pay a processing fee of 1 percent for a personal loan from PNB, as well as documentation fees. HDFC Bank offers personal loans up to ₹50 lakh with repayment terms of up to 72 months.

If you take out a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from PNB for 5 years, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 10,746.95 per month. This means you will have to pay a total of Rs 144,817.01 in interest. Consequently, you will have to pay a total of Rs 644,817.01, including principal and interest. You will also have to pay processing fees and documentation fees.

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