SBI FD interest rates changed, know how much return you will get now on your investment

If you're considering investing in an SBI fixed deposit (FD), this update is important. The country's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has cut interest rates on bulk term deposits of Rs 3 crore and above for a limited period. The bank's new interest rates are effective from August 15, 2026. However, interest rates on fixed deposits of several tenures haven't been reduced. Interest rates on some larger, longer-term FDs remain unchanged.

SBI FD rates reduced by 25 basis points

SBI has reduced the interest rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25 per cent, on FDs of Rs 3 crore or more for tenors ranging from seven days to 179 days. This means that customers making new FDs during this period will receive lower interest rates than before. This change is significant for customers who make large deposits in a short period. Therefore, be sure to check the new rates before making an FD.

SBI FD interest rates on amount above Rs 3 crore