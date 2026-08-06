SBI FD interest rate: Check interest offered on 12-month fixed deposits, benefits for senior citizens

New Delhi:

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector lender, offers competitive interest rates on fixed deposits. Not only that, but the public sector bank also offers additional interest on fixed deposits to senior citizens, i.e., those above 60 years of age. Here, we are going to tell you about the interest rate being offered by the State Bank of India on a 12-month fixed deposit.

How much interest is SBI paying on a 12-month FD?

The country's largest public sector bank is offering its customers interest rates ranging from 6.25 per cent to 6.85 per cent on 12-month fixed deposits. State Bank of India is offering 6.25 per cent interest to all customers up to 59 years of age on 12-month (1-year) fixed deposits. Customers aged 60 years and above are offered 6.75 per cent interest on 12-month fixed deposits. Furthermore, customers aged 80 years and above are offered 6.85 per cent interest on 12-month fixed deposits. Note that these interest rates apply only to deposits of less than Rs 3 crore.

What are the benefits for senior citizens?

State Bank of India offers senior citizens 0.50 per cent higher interest on FD accounts than regular citizens. Furthermore, super senior citizens, i.e., those aged 80 years or older, are offered a 0.10 per cent higher interest rate than regular senior citizens.

SBI last revised interest rates in December 2025

It should be noted that the State Bank of India last revised its fixed deposit scheme interest rates in December 2025. Since then, there have been no major changes to the interest rates offered by SBI on FD accounts.

RBI decided to keep the repo rate stable for the fourth consecutive time

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The RBI last cut the repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 5.25 per cent in December 2025. Since then, the repo rate has remained unchanged. It should be noted that when the repo rate is reduced, both loan interest rates and fixed deposit (FD) interest rates decrease. Similarly, when the repo rate is raised, both loan and fixed deposit interest rates rise.

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