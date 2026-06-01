Rules changing from June 1: From banking, income tax to car prices, these major changes to impact your pocket

New Delhi:

June 2026 has begun with several major changes for the general public. Several new rules are coming into effect today that can directly impact your pocket, household budget, and daily life. From cooking gas to digital payments, banking, taxes, railways, and the automobile sector, many significant changes have been implemented. Some rules have been introduced to provide greater security and convenience to the public, while others are likely to increase expenses. Here are 10 major changes that came into effect from June 1, 2206.

1. Real name in UPI payments

To make digital payments more secure, the official name of the person or merchant registered with the bank will now be visible before sending money via UPI. This will help reduce fraudulent transactions and transfers to the wrong account. This rule applies to all major UPI apps.

2. Commercial LPG cylinders become expensive

Oil companies have increased the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders. The prices of 5-kg LPG cylinders have also been increased. However, the prices of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders remain unchanged. This could impact hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

3. Buying a new car will be expensive

Those planning to buy a car will now have to pay more. Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of several of its models by up to Rs 30,000. Hyundai Motor India has also raised prices across its vehicle portfolio.

4. Increase in milk prices

Kerala's leading dairy brand, Milma, has implemented a Rs 4-per-litre increase in milk prices. This could impact the monthly expenses of millions of families.

5. Security for large UPI transactions

To prevent online fraud, increased security checks are now being implemented for large-value digital payments. In such cases, fingerprint, face ID, or other two-factor authentication may be required.

6. Airlines cut flights

Air India and IndiGo plan to cut some domestic flights for the next three months. This could increase ticket demand and drive up fares on many routes.

7. Changes in PAN card rules

The government has amended several rules related to PAN. Some transactions will no longer require a PAN, while large property deals and other high-value transactions will still require one. This aims to increase transparency in financial transactions.

8. Strict rules for purchasing solar panels

Government schemes and subsidised solar projects will now use only solar modules and cells listed on the ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers). This is expected to improve quality, but may also lead to some price increases.

9. Train route diversions

Indian Railways is carrying out track upgrades and technical work on several routes. As a result, many trains may be diverted, and some may be temporarily cancelled. Passengers are advised to check their train status before travelling.

10. Preparation for depositing the first instalment of advance tax

Taxpayers with an estimated tax liability of more than Rs 10,000 must deposit the first instalment of advance tax by June 15. Failure to pay on time could result in interest and penalties.