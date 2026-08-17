Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore: How long does wealth creation really take? Know what really matters

New Delhi:

Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore from an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh is a goal many investors aspire to achieve, but the journey depends on one critical factor - the combination of time, investment discipline, and compounding. Experts say there is no fixed timeline for wealth creation, as the time to reach the target can vary depending on several factors. According to Rubina Singla, founder of Equitrust Solutions, the time required to grow Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1 crore depends largely on the rate of return, investment consistency, and the investor’s ability to stay invested through different market cycles.

How does it matter?

For instance, at an annual return of 12 per cent, a one-time investment of Rs 1 lakh can grow to approximately Rs 1 crore in around 40 years due to the power of compounding. "At higher return assumptions, the timeline may reduce, but it also comes with higher risk and market uncertainty. This highlights why wealth creation is not about chasing maximum returns, but about maintaining a sustainable investment strategy," Singla said.

Role of compounding in long-term wealth creation

Compounding is one of the biggest drivers of long-term wealth creation. The longer an investment remains invested, the greater the impact of returns generating additional returns.

Let's understand this with an example

RS 1 lakh invested at 12 per cent annual growth takes nearly 21 years to become approximately Rs 10 lakh. The same investment can take another 19 years to reach Rs 1 crore, demonstrating how wealth creation accelerates over longer periods.

This difference shows why starting early can significantly impact the final outcome.

Consistency matters more than timing the market

While market performance influences investment growth, investor behaviour plays an equally important role. Regular investments, disciplined savings, and avoiding emotional decisions during market volatility are key factors that contribute to long-term financial success.

According to Singla, investors often underestimate the importance of staying invested. Short-term market fluctuations can create uncertainty, but long-term wealth creation is generally driven by consistency rather than frequent changes in investment decisions.

The reality behind the Rs 1 crore milestone

The Rs 1 crore target is not achieved through a single investment decision but through a combination of these factors:

Starting early

Investing consistently

Allowing compounding to work

Maintaining appropriate risk exposure

Reviewing financial plans regularly

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