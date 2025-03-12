RBI to issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes - Here's what will be new in these new currency notes Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024, replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations. But these notes will come with a change.

According to the Central Bank, these notes will have the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," it said in a statement.

All Rs 100 and Rs 200 to be legal tender

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Sanjay Malhotra to over as Governor in December 2024

Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series

The new Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

The note has a motif of 'Sanchi Stupa' on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is bright yellow. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

Size of Rs 200 banknotes

The size of the new note is 66mm x 146mm.

Rs 100 banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series

The new Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

The note has a motif of 'Rani ki Vav' on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is lavender. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

Size of Rs 100 banknotes

The size of the new note is 66mm x 142mm.