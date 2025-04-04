RBI shares update regarding Rs 500, Rs 10 notes - Check details here Last month, the central bank announced to issuance of banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that it will soon issue currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations. Now, the central bank has stated that it will also issue Rs 10 and Rs 500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. However, these notes will come with a change.

RBI To Issue Rs 10, Rs 500 Notes: Here's what will be new

According to RBI, these new notes will have the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 10 and Rs 500 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," the central bank said in a statement.

All Rs 10 and Rs 500 to be legal tender

The bank has also clarified that all banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Also, all banknotes in the denomination of Rs 500 in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series issued by the central bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

RBI To Issue Rs 100, Rs 200 Notes:

Last month, the central bank announced to issue banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December last year. He replaced Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office after the completion of his extended term.

He took charge as Governor for the next three years with effect from December 11, 2024.

Rs 500 banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series

The new Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series are different from the present series in colour, size, theme, location of security features and design elements. The colour of the notes is stone grey and the predominant new theme is Indian heritage site - Red Fort.

Size of Rs 500 Banknotes

The size of the new note is 66mm x 150mm.