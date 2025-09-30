RBI cheque rules, IRCTC ticketing and NPS equity overhaul: Check list of key financial changes from October 1 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that from October 4, cheque handling will undergo a transition from the batch clearing method to the continuous clearing method with settlement on realisation.

New Delhi:

Starting October 1, several changes are slated to kick in, involving government departments, banks, and even some of the regulatory bodies in India. The changes include NPS pension rules, banking charges, and RBI cheque clearing charges, among others.

Change in cheque handling

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a significant announcement regarding the change in cheque handling. It has said that from October 4, cheque handling will undergo a transition from the batch clearing method to the continuous clearing method with settlement on realisation. The process will be executed in two phases. The first phase will begin on October 4, 2025, and will continue until January 2, 2026. Phase 2 will start from January 2, 2026.

HDFC Bank Credit Card

HDFC Bank has issued a notification to its Imperia customers through an email, informing them of the implementation of new criteria for retaining a Total Relationship Value (TRV) from October 1, 2025. Those customers who are part of HDFC Bank’s Imperia programme will be required to meet the revised eligibility standards.

The bank has informed that those customers who have joined the Imperia programme either on June 30, 2025, or before that will have to adjust according to the new criteria from October 1, 2025.

IRCTC Online Reservation

The Indian Railways is also braced for major changes in the upcoming month as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is going to bring in new guidelines for online reservation of those general tickets that will be booked through the IRCTC website or the app.

The revision in the IRCTC rules that concern Aadhaar-authenticated users will come into effect on October 1, 2025.

National Pension System

One major change that is likely to impact majority of Central Government employees is that from October 1, 2025, eligible Central Government employees, who are already enrolled in the National Pension System (NPS), will no longer be able to switch to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Along with this, employees who have opted for UPS will also have September 30 as the deadline to switch back to NPS.