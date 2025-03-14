PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Get collateral-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at a 6.75 per cent interest rate PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Under this scheme, up to 40 percent subsidy is provided for installing solar panels in homes.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, has empowered 10 lakh homes with solar energy. The government is targeting to solarise 20 lakh households by October and has a vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

" Over 1 million households have been solarised under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana so far," said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Know the scheme?

Under this scheme, up to 40 percent subsidy is provided for installing solar panels in homes.

As part of the scheme, 12 Public Sector Banks are offering easy financing options, including collateral-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh at a 6.75 per cent subsidized interest rate.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana loan scheme benefits offered by major banks:

Subsidy up to Rs 78,000.

Loans up to Rs 6 Lakh, ROI or Rate of Interest starting at just 6.75 per cent per annum.

No income documents are required for loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Finance up to 90 per cent of the cost.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Eligibility

- The household must be an Indian citizen.

- The household must own a house with a roof that is suitable for installing solar panels.

- The household must have a valid electricity connection.

- The household must not have availed any other subsidy for solar panels

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the consumer tab and select “Apply Now” (or) Open the Login dropdown menu and select “Consumer Login”.

Step 3: Log in with your mobile number and verify the same. Provide details likes name, state and others. Verify you email id and save your profile.

Step 4: For Vendor, select yes or no depending on your requirement

Step 5: Click on 'Apply for Solar Rooftop' and provide details like state, district discom and others.

Step 6: On getting the feasibility approval, select vendor and provide bank details for subsidy.