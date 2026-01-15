PM Kisan Scheme: Will government release 22nd instalment before Budget 2026? Each instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana is released at an interval of approximately four months. Considering the pattern of disbursement, the next instalment is likely to come in February.

New Delhi:

Farmers in the country are eagerly waiting for the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the flagship scheme of the Modi government, which sees the disbursement of Rs 2000 to eligible farmers thrice in a year. Until now, the government has released 21 instalments for farmers, with the last instalment released in November 2025.

Next instalment likely in February

Each instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana is released at an interval of approximately four months. Considering the pattern of disbursement, the next instalment is likely to come in February. However, the official confirmation is yet to come.

After the 22nd instalment is released by the government, farmers can check the status through the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the search option. Users can select one of the following: Aadhaar number, bank account number, or registered mobile number.

Step 3: Provide the information required:

• Aadhaar: Type your 12-digit Aadhaar number

• Bank: Enter the account number linked to the scheme

• Mobile: Provide the registered phone number

Step 4: Enter the captcha code exactly as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the “Get Data” option to continue further.

Notably, the 21st instalment released in November last year amounted to more than Rs 18,000 crore. It benefited around nine crore farmers across the country. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana was launched by the centre on February 24, 2019. Under this scheme, annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is provided to each eligible farmer family in the country.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government is ready to provide Rs 6,000 annual cash benefit under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to all eligible farmers who are not part of it yet.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Government of India.

Operational since December 1, 2018, an annual income support of Rs 6,000 in three equal instalments is provided to all land-holding farmer families under the scheme.