PM Kisan Yojana: 23rd instalment to be released soon, government announces date - Check details

New Delhi:

There is some good news for farmers across India: they will soon receive the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi), as the government has announced the date on which the funds will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible farmers. The government provides a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. The amount is credited to farmers' accounts in three equal instalments. The 22nd instalment of the scheme was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati on March 13, 2026.

PM Kisan Yojana 23rd instalment release date

The government has announced that the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN will be released on June 20, 2026.

"Mark the date: 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN is set to be released on 20th June 2026, bringing continued financial strength directly to the accounts of our Annadatas," said the official social media platform of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on X.

How do farmers receive money?

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, eligible farmers receive an instalment of Rs 2,000. This money is transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This helps farmers with farming and other essential expenses.

Mandatory to complete e-KYC

It is important to note that farmers must complete e-KYC in order to receive the next instalment. The government has clarified that the next instalment will not be credited to farmers' accounts without e-KYC. Farmers can easily complete e-KYC by visiting the official PM Kisan website. This requires entering their Aadhaar number and verifying it via OTP.

Three options to complete e-KYC

For the convenience of farmers, the government has provided three e-KYC options: OTP-based e-KYC, biometric e-KYC, and face authentication-based e-KYC. Farmers can complete this process through a CSC centre, mobile app, or portal.

How to check beneficiary status

Farmers can visit the official website and select the "Beneficiary Status" option. By entering their Aadhaar number or bank account number, they can check when the next instalment will arrive and the payment status.

Number of farmers benefited (As per PM Kisan website)

April–July 2025-26: 9,71,41,402 farmers

August–November 2025-26: 9,35,79,869 farmers

December–March 2025-26: 9,46,15,309 farmers

August–November 2024-25: 9,59,28,628 farmers

December–March 2024-25: 10,06,85,615 farmers

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