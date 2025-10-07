PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 2025: Will Rs 2,000 be credited to your account? Check instantly In case the 21st installment of the Kisan Yojana hasn't been credited to your account, you first need to check your bank account and Aadhaar number on the website.

New Delhi:

Following the 20th installment, the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to come next. In this regard, the beneficiaries of the scheme eagerly want to know whether they are eligible for the next installment. To check this, one needs to visit the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN.gov.in). After this, the Beneficiary Status option is to be clicked. It will be followed by entering the registration number or mobile number. This step is to be followed by entering the details and then clicking on the Get Data option.

If you can see "Approved" right next to your name, it implies that the installment will be credited to your account soon. However, if "Pending" or "Rejected," appears, it means the installment has been withheld for some reason. In such a scenario, you are required to find out the reason behind it and complete the necessary steps.

In case the 21st installment of the Kisan Yojana hasn't been credited to your account, you firstly need to check your bank account and Aadhaar number on the website. There have been several instances in which payments have been blocked due to errors in the Aadhaar number or bank details. There is also an option to lodge a complaint at the nearest Agriculture Department office or CSC center.

Officials at the Agriculture Department office or CSC center will update your details. Alternatively, beneficiaries can also call the Prime Minister Kisan Helpline number 155261 or 1800115526 to get complete information about their installment status. Once the correct information is updated, the next installment will be sent to your account.

It is to be noted that more than 50 percent of the country's population relies on agriculture or some related activity. The central government launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to help farmers in agricultural activities, as many farmers are unable to earn enough from farming to comfortably support their household expenses.

ALSO READ: IPO Surge: Is this reminiscent of the 2021 frenzy or the start of more sustainable cycle? Find out