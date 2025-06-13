Planning to buy jewellery? Here’s how to check its real value Jewellers often refer to the “4 Cs,” which are cut, colour, clarity, and carat. Together, these determine a diamond’s value. Clarity and carat stand out, while certification ties everything together with verified grading.

New Delhi:

When investing in precious jewellery, it is vital to understand how to evaluate the quality of diamonds and gold. The parameters used to assess each are distinct. Clarity, carat, and certification are key considerations for diamonds, while gold is all about carat/ karat and hallmarking. For those confused with carat and karat, let us tell you that carat (or karat in American English) measures purity in gold. However, carat is used to measure the weight of gemstones like diamonds. We will talk about this more later in the copy.

In a conversation with Parag Shah, CEO, Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery, the nuances of these assessments come to light. Their insights offer practical tips to help consumers make informed choices, ensuring that beauty and value go hand in hand.

Diamond Jewellery: Clarity, Carat and Certification

Jewellers often refer to the “4 Cs,” which are cut, colour, clarity, and carat. Together, these determine a diamond’s value. Clarity and carat stand out, while certification ties everything together with verified grading.

According to Parag, CEO, Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery, clarity refers to natural imperfections, such as inclusions or blemishes.

"While flawless diamonds are rare and command a premium, most diamonds fall within the VS (Very Slightly Included) or SI (Slightly Included) grades, which appear clean to the naked eye. A well-cut diamond with slight inclusions can still deliver exceptional brilliance. Certification ensures that these grades are assessed by a gemologist, providing objectivity that the naked eye may miss," said Shah.

What Is a Carat For Gems Like A Diamond?

Carat measures a diamond’s weight. One carat equals 200 milligrams. Even a slight increase in weight can significantly affect price, especially at “magic sizes” like 0.50 or 1.00 carat, where prices tend to jump. But Parag suggests that customers should not just go by carat weight, as it doesn’t always translate to visual size. Cut quality plays a significant role. A well-cut 0.90 carat diamond can appear larger than a poorly cut 1.00 carat stone.

Certification from reputable labs such as GIA or IGI details the 4 Cs and verifies whether the diamond is natural or lab-grown. Many stones also feature a laser-inscribed certificate number on the girdle, making verification easier. This document is vital for insurance, resale, and ensuring trust in your purchase.

“Clarity and carat might catch your eye, but certification confirms a diamond’s true value. It gives buyers peace of mind by ensuring that what they’re paying for has been objectively assessed,” said Shah.

Gold Jewellery: Karat/Carat and Hallmarking

While diamonds are evaluated based on clarity and cut, gold is measured by purity and authenticity. The two most important benchmarks to know are karat/carat value and hallmarking.

Karat or carat indicates the proportion of pure gold in an alloy. 24K is pure gold, but soft and therefore rarely used for intricate jewellery. More common alternatives include 22K (91.6 per cent pure, stamped 916), 18K (75 per cent pure, stamped 750), and 14K (58.5 per cent pure, stamped 585). Each strikes a different balance between purity and durability, with 18K often preferred for diamond-studded pieces due to its strength.

Hallmarking assures gold purity. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark is now mandatory. A standard hallmark includes the BIS logo, karat and purity stamp such as 22K916, the jeweller’s identification, and the assaying centre’s code. Newer pieces also carry a unique HUID code. The absence of a hallmark should raise a red flag. It is your protection against misrepresented purity.

“Hallmarking isn’t just a legal formality. It’s the consumer’s first line of defence. It gives you verifiable proof that what you’re buying is exactly what’s being claimed, especially in a market where purity can be difficult to judge by appearance alone," he said.

Jewellery is more than adornment. It is an investment in emotion and worth. Understanding what lies beneath the shine empowers consumers to purchase confidently and clearly.