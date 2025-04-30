Planning a Summer Getaway? Here’s why insurance is the most important thing you can pack While selecting a hotel or booking a ticket is more interesting, it's equally important to have travel insurance, which will safeguard your much-needed vacation.

New Delhi:

Many among us plan the vacation with our family or friends and organise travel and stay options far in advance. Everybody looks forward to their vacations as they provide an opportunity to relax, discover new locations, and make lifelong memories—a relief from the daily grind. While selecting a hotel or booking a ticket is more interesting, it's equally important to have travel insurance, which will safeguard your much-needed vacation.

According to Rakesh Goyal, Director at Probus, you need travel insurance because there can be flight delays, bags getting misplaced, or a medical emergency. This is where travel insurance comes in, which many times most tourists ignore but may literally save their life should something go wrong.

Trip insurance serves to provide peace of mind while you're on the road, not only to guard your travel investment. “Like every other insurance, it's your safety net when life veers off course. Therefore, think about trip insurance as part of your travel plans before you pack your bags and start your next journey; a little planning now will help you save a lot of stress later,” Goyal said.

Importance of having travel insurance

Imagine planning your ideal vacation for months, then having to postpone it until the last minute because of some family emergency. Those non-refundable airline and hotel reservations could cost thousands and lakhs of rupees if you don't have insurance. However, those costs are safeguarded with the appropriate coverage.

“International medical emergencies can be even more stressful. The bills can be crippling if you get sick or hurt in a place where your normal health insurance does not cover you. You can never be left unprotected when travelling far from home because travel insurance can cover emergency evacuation, hospital stays, and doctor visits. Then there's your luggage, which occasionally doesn't get there when you do. When you are stranded in a new location, insurance can help replace necessities or reimburse you for lost items, which can make a big difference,” he added.

The peace of mind that travel insurance provides is what makes it valuable. To put it briefly, travel insurance relieves you of one worry so you can concentrate on creating memories rather than dealing with accidents.