Planning a perfect summer getaway? Here's why travel insurance is a must for you Female travellers are more likely to purchase plans that provide coverage for trip cancellation, flight delay and unexpected medical assistance in foreign land.

New Delhi:

As the summer holiday season kicks into high gear, Indian travellers are packing their bags with a renewed sense of adventure—and also care. From loss of baggage to flight delays or medical emergencies, the unpredictability of travel has made comprehensive travel insurance an essential part of trip planning.

This summer, Europe is calling louder than ever—and Indians are answering. According to new data from insurance marketplace Policybazaar, Indian travel to Schengen countries rose by 18.95 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. The surge is led by perennial favourites like Germany, France and Switzerland, with travellers seeking a mix of culture, adventure and safety.

According to Ajay Shah, Head – Distribution, Care Health Insurance, along with visas and bookings, there’s a new must-pack item that’s earning attention - Travel Insurance.

"From flight delays to unforeseen medical emergencies, more Indian travellers are proactively securing themselves with International Travel Insurance. With global uncertainties, rising healthcare costs and visa formalities tightening, Travel Insurance has gone from being a formality to a necessity,” Shah said.

He further added, “With travel rebounding post-pandemic and international trips becoming more frequent, we’re seeing a marked shift in consumer behaviour. People are no longer viewing travel insurance as a last-minute add-on but as an integral part of their trip planning. The right policy not only secures you against unforeseen medical expenses, which can be exorbitant abroad, but also offers coverage for trip cancellations, baggage loss, flight delays and much more. Today’s travellers are seeking experiences, but they also want assurance—and that’s exactly what robust travel insurance offers. What we’re seeing is a new generation of travellers who are demanding plans that offer both exhaustive coverage and practical add-ons like visa fee refund, adventure activity cover and coverage for pre-existing diseases.”

Policybazaar data shows Germany led Schengen-bound travel, accounted for 20 per cent of trips, followed by France (17.57 per cent) and Switzerland (10.67 per cent). Many travellers heading to adventure-rich destinations like the Swiss Alps or the Netherlands are actively seeking travel insurance policies that include skiing, hiking and other high-risk activity coverage.

Women lead the way—and look for customized coverage & features

Interestingly, travel among Indian women rose by 19 per cent in Q1, surpassing the 13 per cent growth among men. Female travellers are more likely to purchase plans that provide coverage for trip cancellation, flight delay and unexpected medical assistance in foreign land. Their preference for small group or solo travel has also pushed demand for 24/7 helplines and on-ground support abroad.