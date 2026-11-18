The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has relaxed KYC rules for seafarers working abroad as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who find it difficult to provide standard proof of a foreign address while at sea. Under the new rules, NRI seafarers can now submit one of two alternative documents as address proof to open an NPS Tier-I account. In a circular issued on November 13, the PFRDA acknowledged that many NRIs working as seafarers face difficulties in providing proof of their foreign address when opening an NPS (National Pension System) account. To address this issue, the regulator has amended the Proof of Address (PoA) requirements.

Which documents are now valid as address proof for NRI seafarers?

According to Rajesh Khandagale, Principal Officer - NPS, KFin Technologies Limited, NRIs with a seafarer work profile can now submit either of two documents as address proof when opening an NPS Tier I account.

The first is a valid employment contract with the employer or shipping company for seafarers starting a fresh contract. The second is the Continuous Discharge Certificate, commonly called the CDC, provided the disembarkation stamp or record on it is not more than six months old.

"There is also a clarification for seafarers who are currently onboard a ship. They can give either their employer’s overseas address or their address in India as their current address. The aim is to make documentation practical for seafarers, without compromising on the verification process," Khandagale said.

From when do the revised NPS KYC norms apply?

The revised norms came into effect on November 13, 2026, the date on which PFRDA issued circular PFRDA/2026/55/REG-POP/10. So they apply to NPS onboarding from that date, and all regulated entities involved in onboarding are expected to accept these documents.

Why was the NPS KYC relaxation necessary for NRI seafarers?

NRI seafarers have a very different working life from most professionals. They spend long stretches on ships, often in international waters, and many don’t have a regular overseas residential address backed by the usual documents. This often became a hurdle at the very first step of opening an NPS account, even though they were eligible and willing to save for retirement.

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