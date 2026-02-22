PAN Card: What's hidden in your 10-digit Permanent Account Number

New Delhi:

The PAN card has become a mandatory document for almost every financial transaction in India. Issued by the Income Tax Department of the Government of India, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) serves as a unique personal identification for individuals and entities. It is a 10-digit alphanumeric code used to track tax-related information and financial activities.

A PAN card is required for filing income tax returns, opening bank accounts, making investments, purchasing high-value assets, and carrying out several other financial transactions. While most people use the PAN regularly, few are aware that the 10-digit number printed on the card is not random. Each letter and number in the PAN has a specific meaning and purpose. Here's a closer look at what the PAN number actually signifies and how it is structured.

What is a PAN card?

PAN stands for Permanent Account Number. It is issued by the Income Tax Department. The PAN number plays a vital role in maintaining transparency in financial transactions and the tax system. In India, the PAN card is a highly respected and legal form of identification.

Understand the 10 digits of the PAN Card

A PAN number is a 10-digit number consisting of letters and numbers. Its format is as follows:

The first three letters are random letters from the English alphabet, from AAA to ZZZ.

The fourth letter represents the cardholder's category. For example, 'P' stands for Individual, 'F' stands for Firm.

The fifth letter represents the first letter of the holder's last name/surname.

This is followed by four digits running from 0001 to 9999.

The last letter is a letter or number, making the number completely unique.

Types of PAN cards

There are two main types of PAN cards: a personal PAN card and a company PAN card.

A personal PAN card is required for individual taxpayers. It is important for filing ITRs, personal investments, and banking.

A company PAN card is required for companies registered in India. It is crucial for companies' tax payments and financial transactions.

