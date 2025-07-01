NPS Balance: From UMANG app to missed call, here are some easiest ways to check it instantly

Mumbai:

To avoid being dependent on anyone in old age, it is crucial to plan your investment properly in advance. To address this, the government has introduced the National Pension System (NPS). This scheme provides the option to receive a lump sum amount as well as a monthly pension upon retirement. NPS is a long-term investment scheme that allows you to deposit a certain amount every month during your employment. This scheme is specially designed to secure your after-retirement days.

There are two types of accounts in this scheme. The first one is a Tier-1 account, which acts as a retirement fund in which investing is mandatory. The second one is a Tier-2 account, which is a voluntary account in which you can invest money as per your wish.

If you invest in NPS, you may get tax exemption and are also liable to regular monthly income, along with a good amount at the time of retirement.

If NPS is being deducted from your salary every month, you can easily know how much has been deposited in your account so far. For this, follow the easy steps given below:

Go to the official website of NSDL or CRA portal.

Enter your PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) and password to log in.

After filling the captcha code, select the 'Holding Statement' option.

Now click on 'Transaction Statement'.

The details of the entire amount deposited in your account so far will be visible on the screen.

You can also check your NPS account balance through UMANG app as well by a missed call.

Check NPS Balance Using UMANG app:

Download the UMANG app on your smartphone.

After opening the app, select the NPS section.

Then click on the CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency) option.

Now select the Current Holding option.

Log in by entering your PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) number and password.

After logging in, your NPS account balance will be visible on the screen.

How to check NPS balance through missed call:

Give a missed call to 9212993399 from your NPS registered mobile number. In a short while, you will receive the balance information through SMS on your mobile.