Annual FASTag goes live: Dedicated activation link, how to recharge and all other important details here According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the annual pass will allow seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated recharging of FASTag cards for toll payments.

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out, effective today, the Rs 3,000 FASTag-based annual pass, which will allow commuters to cross 200 highway toll booths in one year for a single charge. It is worth noting that the annual toll pass is applicable to private cars, jeeps, and vans. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the annual pass will allow seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated recharging of FASTag cards for toll payments. Here are some of the important things related to the annual FASTag that commuters must know.

How Much You Will Save Annually

According to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, commuters who used to pay Rs 10,000 annually would be able to save Rs 7,000, as they can make 200 trips in a year for just Rs 3,000.

Valid Only At National Highways

It is essential to understand that the FASTag annual pass will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas.