National Post Day: List of Indian postal schemes still operating, know all about them

National Post Day is celebrated annually on October 10 in India, following World Post Day on October 9. The day commemorates the vital role of the Indian Postal Department, which has been serving the country for over 150 years. Postal services were introduced in India during the British era and formally established in 1854 by Lord Dalhousie. Today, the Indian Postal Department operates under the Ministry of Communications and is recognised as one of the most widely distributed postal systems in the world. Over the years, India Post has diversified beyond traditional mail services, offering several savings and insurance schemes that continue to benefit citizens. Here's a look at some of the major schemes still operating.

List of Indian postal schemes