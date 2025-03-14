Rs 10,000 to every woman SHG member in Assam from this date: Check details Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan: In the second year, the government proposes to provide Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 as a bank loan and Rs 12,500 from the state government exchequer).

Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan: Every woman in self-help groups in Assam will soon start getting Rs 10,000. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a timeline regarding this.

According to the Chief Minister, the Assam government will start disbursing Rs 10,000 to each such woman from April 1. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised this in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We will provide Rs 10,000 to individually first year to women who are part of self-help groups (SHGs),” the chief minister said.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan

Women of the state will get the financial benefit under the flagship scheme - Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

This is one of the biggest schemes of the state government to empower women. Under this scheme, every woman of the SHG will get a seed capital that will help them start small ventures in various sectors.

Amount to be increased

In the second year, the government proposes to provide Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 as a bank loan and Rs 12,500 from the state government exchequer).

In the third year, Rs 50,000 will be provided to SHG members.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan: Eligibility

Women SHG members having three children or fewer would be eligible for the scheme. The woman’s girl child, if any, will have to go to school for her to be eligible for the scheme. Alongside, the woman SHG member should not have a prior bad bank loan.

Women from ST, SC, tea tribes, and from Moran and Motak communities having four children would be eligible to be part of this flagship scheme.

The chief minister today said that out of 36 lakh women who are part of SHGs, 29 lakh women do not have more than 3 children.

Beneficiaries of Behali Assembly to get first installment on April 1

On April 1, the first installment of Rs 10,000 will be given to beneficiaries from Behali Assembly Constituency.

Subsequently, beneficiaries in other Assembly constituencies will get their entitled Rs 10,000 from the government.

The state government will spend Rs 3,038 crore for this scheme in 2025-26, the state budget document presented on Monday showed.