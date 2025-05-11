Mother's Day 2025: 5 financial planning lessons to teach your mom Mother's Day 2025: Personal financial planning goes even further than the ability to manage a household on a limited budget.

New Delhi:

Mother's Day 2025: The flow of knowledge must be both ways for growth and meaningful dialogues. Children, especially financially aware ones, must step up to guide their mothers and older family members in addressing financial planning conversations that were traditionally left unspoken at the dining table.

“Women in the family, especially mothers, have long stood at the centre of financial planning in Indian households, handling daily expenses with grace and managing affairs within available means. But financial planning isn't just about grocery budgets and school fees. It's about creating a secure future, making space for personal dreams, and building confidence. As we progress, the onus lies on children to educate their mothers, whether working or homemakers, on financial planning,” says Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd.

Here are five essential financial planning lessons every child should consider sharing with their mothers on this Mother’s Day:

1. Think beyond household expenses

Personal financial planning goes even further than the ability to manage a household on a limited budget. Encourage your mom to think about her own future, whether it’s a small business idea, travel dreams, or retirement. Financial independence is essential as well as empowering.

2. Smart planning within the means

Living within your means isn't about sacrifice, it's about smart choices. Teach your mom to prioritise needs over social pressure, plan joyfully but wisely, and understand that self-worth isn’t tied to spending. Financial confidence comes from intention, not indulgence.

3. Emergency funds are non-negotiable

Unexpected circumstances like health issues, job loss in the family, or urgent travel can arise anytime. An emergency fund gives peace of mind & strength to tackle those situations. Children should help their mother understand how to build and maintain one with discipline and regular contributions.

4. Insurance is protection, not a luxury

Often overlooked, insurance is one of the strongest pillars of sound financial planning. It should not be a tax-saving tool but an investment to fight the worst situations. Talk to your mom about the importance of having appropriate financial coverage to secure not just her future, but the family’s too.

5. Expert consultation to achieve long-term goals

Children should encourage their mothers to consult financial planners for smarter budgeting and long-term goal setting. Expert guidance can simplify their retirement planning, investments, digital banking, and expense tracking, empowering moms to lead by example and build a financially secure future.



Reversing roles is not the way to empower our mothers with financial wisdom; rather, partnership is the key. Today, we have easy access to tools and information that our mothers never had. Let’s use that strength to protect our life's important members. After all, when a mother becomes financially confident, the entire house becomes financially stable.