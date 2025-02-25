Mahashivratri Bank Holiday 2025: Banks to remain closed in these cities - Check full list here Mahashivratri Bank Holiday 2025: It is to be noted that all banks remain closed on all national holidays along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Mahashivratri Bank Holiday 2025: Banks in several states remain closed on regional holidays. To make sure that customers remain informed about the upcoming holidays, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a calendar with all the details about such holidays and cities where the bank will remain closed. Customers can check the details about upcoming holidays and can plan their month accordingly.

It is to be noted that all banks remain closed on all national holidays along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. So, all banks operate on the first, third and fifth Saturdays. Apart from these, banks remain closed on regional holidays as well.

Mahashivratri Bank Holiday 2025: Are banks closed on Mahashivratri?

Customers are confused about whether banks will remain open or closed on Mahashivratri, which falls on February 26.

As Mahashivratri is one of the most significant and revered Hindu festivals, banks in several cities will remain closed. According to the RBI, banks in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand will remain closed on February 26.

However, banks will remain open in states such as Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

Mahashivratri Bank Holiday 2025: Digital services to be available

However, customers can avail of digital services even on Mahashivratri i.e. internet banking, SMS banking and WhatsApp banking .

Complete List of Bank Holidays in February 2025:

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in February 2025, as per the RBI calendar. As per this calendar, the next bank holiday in February will be on the 26th. However, bank

- February 2, 2025: Sunday

- February 3, 2025: Saraswati Puja (Agartala)

- February 8, 2025: Second Saturday

- February 9, 2025: Sunday

- February 11, 2025: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

- February 12, 2025: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Shimla)

- February 15, 2025: Lui-Ngai-Nee (Imphal)

- February 16, 2025: Sunday

- February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

- February 20, 2025: Statehood Day (Aizawl, Itanagar)

- February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday

- February 23, 2025: Sunday

- February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Across most of India)

- February 28, 2025: Losar (Gangtok)