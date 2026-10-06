Kotak launches Nifty 500 Index Fund, lets you invest in top 500 companies, check subscription dates

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched a new equity index fund for investors. The company has introduced the 'Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund'. This open-ended scheme will track the Nifty 500 Index. The new fund offer (NFO) opened for subscription on October 5, 2026, and will conclude on October 19, 2026.

Exposure to large, mid and small caps in one fund

The index covers approximately 87 per cent of India's listed market capitalisation and includes companies from all three segments, i.e. largecap, midcap, and smallcap.

Start investing with Rs 1,000

During the NFO, you can start investing with a minimum of Rs 1,000. After that, you can invest any amount.

Meanwhile, you can start investing through SIP with as little as Rs 500. SIP requires a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 in two instalments, or a minimum total of Rs 1,000.

Benefits of diversification

According to Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, India's growth is no longer limited to a select few sectors, but has become much broader. This fund offers investors a convenient opportunity to invest across all market-cap segments in the country through a single portfolio.

Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund key details

Name of the Fund Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund Type of Fund Open-Ended Equity Flexi Cap Fund NFO will open October 5, 2026 NFO will be closed October 19, 2026 Minimum Investment From Rs 1,000 Monthly SIP From Rs 500 benchmark Nifty 500 Index Exit load Nothing

According to fund manager Satish Dondpati, this fund lets investors participate in India's evolving equity market in a disciplined, passive way.

Who should invest?

Those who want to create wealth by investing in equities with a multi-year perspective.

Those who want to invest in a strategy that follows an index's performance rather than picking stocks.

Those entering the equity market for the first time and wanting exposure to the broader market through a single fund.

Those who want the opportunity to invest in largecap, midcap and smallcap companies simultaneously.

As an index fund, returns from the scheme will depend on the performance of the Nifty 500 Index, subject to tracking error, expenses and other factors.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)