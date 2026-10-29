Jewellery vs coins vs digital gold: What should you buy this Dhanteras? Expert explains

Gold remains one of the most time-honoured ways to mark Dhanteras. But how far can Rs 10,000 really go? It depends on what you buy it as. Jewellery, a coin, and digital gold all turn that same Rs 10,000 into different amounts of actual gold, because each has its own extra costs. With 24-karat gold at around Rs 14,150 a gram and 22-karat at around Rs 13,490 a gram, it helps to know this before you buy.

How Much Gold Does Rs 10,000 Buy

How much gold that money buys depends entirely on the form chosen.

Form Gold value Charges + GST Gold you get Jewellery (22K) ₹8,440 ₹1,270 making + ₹290 GST 0.63g (0.58g pure) Coin (24K, 0.5g) ₹7,075 Minting + ~₹210 GST 0.5g Digital gold (24K) ₹9,710 ₹290 GST 0.69g Figures are indicative, based on mid-October 2026 gold rates and an assumed 15% making charge on jewellery. Rates and charges vary by jeweller, provider and city, and change daily.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said jewellery tends to carry the highest extra charges, since it also covers design work.

“A coin generally comes in fixed sizes, so some of the budget may be left over unless a bigger coin is chosen. Digital gold puts almost all your money straight into gold, since there’s no making or minting charge,” Shetty said.

What Happens When You Sell

Buying gold is only half the story. Selling it back often gets you less than you’d expect. With jewellery, you usually don’t get the making charge or tax back, and the jeweller may cut the price further. A Rs 10,000 piece could fetch around Rs 8,000 if sold soon after, a difference of roughly 20 per cent. Coins tend to recover a larger share of their value, though buyback terms can vary by jeweller, including for coins originally bought from a bank.

“Digital gold typically sells a little below the buying price, often in the 3 per cent to 5 per cent range, and the tax paid at purchase is usually not refunded. So Rs 10,000 worth may fetch around Rs 9,300 to Rs 9,500 if sold right away,” she added.

Storage is usually free for a period, after which charges may apply. Digital gold also currently sits outside SEBI and RBI oversight, so it may help to look into the provider’s credentials and redemption process before buying. Also, if you hold gold for over two years before selling, the profit is taxed at 12.5 per cent. If sold sooner, the tax follows the seller’s income slab instead.

Which One Should You Buy

It comes down to why you’re buying gold, not which option looks cheapest at first. Coins and digital gold put more of your money into actual gold, and you get back more when you sell. But all three still rise and fall with the same gold price. Digital gold works well for small, regular buys. Coins may suit those who prefer to hold physical gold. Jewellery may make more sense if you plan to wear or gift it, rather than treat it as an investment. Whatever you choose, check the BIS hallmark or the seller’s credentials, and compare the buying and selling price first.

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