Are Banks Open Today? Check status before planning something on first day of new financial year

Is today a bank holiday? Today is the first day of the new financial year, and people have several important finance-related works that they want to finish on the very first day. However, it is important to determine whether banks are open or closed today before planning anything. It is important to mention that banks remained open on March 31, 2025, despite being a gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Is Today A Bank Holiday?

According to the Holiday Calendar by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - which regulates all banks - the majority of banks in India will remain closed on Tuesday, i.e. April 1, 2025.

Why Are Banks Closed Today?

As per RBI, banks in most states will remain closed today to enable them to close their yearly accounts.

"To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul," the central bank said on its official website.

Banks Open In These States

However, banks will remain open in states like Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Bank Holiday 2025: Banks to remain closed for these many days in April - State-wise list

Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Banks will remain closed to enable banks to close their yearly accounts and on the occasion of Sarhul - a spring festival celebrated in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Saturday, April 5, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad and Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday



Thursday, April 10, 2025: The day will be observed as Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti and banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. Lord Mahavir was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.



Monday, April 14, 2025: It marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.



Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.



Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals like Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu.



Friday, April 18, 2025: Good Friday is observed across most major states. Banks will remain closed in all states except Chandigarh, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.



Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.



Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.



Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will be closed in Karnataka to observe Basava Jayanti