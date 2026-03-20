Bank holiday: Are banks closed on March 20 or March 21 for Eid in your city? Check full details here

New Delhi:

If you have any important work related to the bank over the next couple of days, it is important for you to be aware of the bank holidays. Yes, banks will be closed this week across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr or Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr). There are a total of 18 holidays in the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the month of March. Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, these holidays also include holidays on all Sundays. This time, on the occasion of Eid, there are holidays on March 20 and March 21, depending on the city.

Now the question is, when will banks be closed in your city for Eid? The RBI advises customers to check the local bank or the RBI's holiday list before visiting a branch to avoid any inconvenience.

Bank Holiday on March 20

Banks in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will be closed on Friday, March 20th, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid). Some other states, such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, are also observing a holiday on March 20th.

Bank Holiday on March 21

Additionally, banks in most major cities will be closed on March 21, 2026 (Saturday) on account of Eid. Cities where banks will remain closed on March 21st include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and many others. The March 21st holiday applies to several states, including Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Net banking and ATM facilities

Despite bank holidays, digital services will remain fully operational. You can transact through UPI payments, IMPS transfers, and net banking. You can withdraw money from ATMs and check your balance. Customers can avoid any inconvenience by using online transactions.

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