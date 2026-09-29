Is there a better way to divide your income than the 30-40-30 rule for your salary? Find out

The 30-40-30 rule offers a simple way to divide monthly income between essential expenses, lifestyle spending and savings. However, financial priorities can vary significantly depending on income, age, family responsibilities and financial goals. Experts suggest that instead of treating the rule as a fixed formula, individuals may benefit from adapting their salary allocation to their own circumstances. For many salaried individuals, deciding how much to spend, save and invest can be challenging. While percentage-based budgeting frameworks can provide a starting point, they may not always reflect the realities of different financial situations.

According to Mayank Prakash, Co-Founder & Director, aarthiq, the 30-40-30 rule can be viewed as a framework rather than a rigid financial formula. “Ultimately, it isn’t meant as gospel; it’s a framework, a simple way to build a savings habit before life shapes it into a discipline,” he said.

What is the 30-40-30 salary rule?

The 30-40-30 approach broadly divides income into three categories: 30 per cent for needs such as rent, groceries, EMIs, and utilities; 40 per cent for lifestyle and discretionary spending; and the remaining 30 per cent for savings and investments.

For instance, on a monthly income of Rs 1 lakh, the framework would mean Rs 30,000 for needs, Rs 40,000 for lifestyle expenses, and Rs 30,000 for savings and investments.

However, the rule isn't meant to be a fixed formula for everyone.

Does the 30-40-30 rule work for everyone?

In practice, financial circumstances rarely fit into neat percentages. A 25-year-old with no dependents may comfortably save 40-50 per cent of their income, while a 40-year-old servicing a home loan in the same city may only be able to save around 20 per cent.

Similarly, someone earning Rs 50,000 with a Rs 20,000 EMI has already crossed the 30 per cent allocation for needs before accounting for utilities and other essential expenses. The ideal allocation can therefore vary depending on income, age, city and family responsibilities.

Should you follow a goals-first approach instead?

Rather than starting with fixed percentages, a goals-first approach may offer greater flexibility.

According to Mayank, individuals can start by identifying their non-negotiable expenses and then work backwards from financial goals such as building an emergency fund, saving for a home down payment, or planning for retirement. These goals should also have clear timelines.

This means the savings rate may change over time. An individual may save 45 per cent in one year to meet a specific financial milestone and 20 per cent the following year as priorities change. The objective, therefore, is for the framework to serve the individual's goals rather than forcing those goals into a predefined percentage.

How should the savings portion be allocated?

For someone able to set aside Rs 30,000 a month, one possible allocation could include Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000 towards building an emergency fund until it covers six months of expenses, around Rs 7,500 towards near-term goals such as travel or an upgrade, and the remaining Rs 15,000 - Rs 7,000 towards long-term investments for retirement.

Once the emergency fund is fully built, the amount being directed towards it can instead be redirected towards long-term wealth creation.

This means the allocation doesn't necessarily have to stay unchanged throughout the financial journey. It can evolve as individual goals are achieved.

When can saving more or less than 30 per cent make sense?

There is no universal savings rate that works for everyone. A professional with strong job security, no dependents and modest fixed expenses may be able to save 40 per cent or more of their income. On the other hand, someone with dependents, loan repayments or other financial constraints may only be able to save 10-15 per cent.

This does not necessarily indicate a financial shortfall. The appropriate savings rate depends on the individual's circumstances at a particular point in time.

Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes include treating percentage-based rules as fixed formulas rather than starting points, continuing to invest while high-cost debt accumulates, letting lifestyle expenses rise with every salary hike, and investing without first building an emergency fund.

Another mistake is failing to revisit the allocation as income, financial goals and personal circumstances change. Salary allocation, therefore, should be treated as a living financial decision rather than a one-time setting.

What should you consider before deciding your salary allocation?

Before settling on a particular split, individuals should consider their financial goals and timelines, emergency fund, outstanding debt (particularly high-interest debt), income stability, family responsibilities, and investment horizon.

Someone with an irregular income, for instance, may need a larger emergency buffer and a more conservative allocation than someone with a fixed monthly salary.

The objective should ultimately be to create an allocation that reflects the individual's financial life rather than simply following a standard template.

Is there one correct way to divide your salary?

The biggest misconception, according to Mayank, is that there is one correct percentage split for everyone.

Frameworks such as 30-40-30 can provide a useful starting point, but they are not mandates. Effective financial planning begins with individual goals, obligations and life stage and then arrives at an appropriate allocation. As these factors change, one can revisit and adjust their salary allocation accordingly.

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