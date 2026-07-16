Is 'buy the dip' losing its charm? How investors are responding to persistent global uncertainty

New Delhi:

For the last few years, buy the dip has become the default action for Indian equity investors. Markets fell, retail money rushed in, and they rebounded, rewarding investors who added money. But 2025-26 has tested this playbook extensively. According to experts, geopolitical risks, high inflation in pockets of the world, and rising volatility have taught investors that not every dip bounces back on schedule, and that markets can keep dipping further.

This shift is changing investor behaviour, and instead of timing the markets, more investors - both retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) - are now asking a tougher question: is this correction a buying opportunity or the start of a deeper bear market? “This uncertainty has led to making their lump-sum conviction bets feel riskier than they used to seem,” said Rohan Goyal, Investment Research Analyst of MIRA Money.

SIPs and STPs gaining traction

This is exactly why systematic investment plans like Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) are gaining so much traction. Deploying money in a staggered manner over a longer period removes the pressure to find the bottom (which was impossible for anyone in the first place). Instead of betting everything at once, investors are now spreading their investments, buying consistently over time.

Diversification gaining traction

“Another phenomenon that we are seeing is that investors are no longer chasing the next big thing. Instead, they're looking to build portfolios that can survive any type of market,” Goyal said.

Asset allocation and diversification across asset classes, such as equity, debt, gold, and international assets, are gaining significant traction. Risk management is now being seen as the real wealth-creation engine, not as buying the dip. A well-allocated portfolio doesn't need to predict the next twist in global markets; it's built to withstand it.

“Investors have now also started looking at increasing liquidity. Having dry powder for opportunities without disrupting their long-term goals has become a priority. Also, now, quality companies with strong balance sheets and resilient earnings are being preferred over short-term speculative names,” he added.

So, is buying the dip dead?

According to experts, it is not dead, but it's no longer the only strategy. Before increasing equity allocation during a correction, investors should evaluate valuations, earnings visibility and their time horizon. Then they should also analyse whether the fall is a temporary sentiment or a structural concern. Buying the dip still works but only when it's part of a broader disciplined framework.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)