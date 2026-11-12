Indian Overseas Bank raises interest rates on 444-day term deposits by up to 15 bps, check new rates

Public sector bank Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has revised interest rates for its 444-day term deposits. by up to 15 basis points. According to the information shared, the bank raised interest rates by up to 15 basis points, and the revised rates took effect on November 10, 2026. According to the lender, the revision follows a review by the bank's Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO).

Check new interest rates

The bank has raised the rate on 444-day Callable Term Deposits of below Rs 3 crore by 15 basis points, from 6.60 per cent to 6.75 per cent per annum. The 444-day Non-Callable Term Deposit, available for deposits above Rs 1 crore, will now earn 6.85 per cent per annum, up 10 basis points from 6.75 per cent. The rate on 444-day NRE Term Deposits has also been raised from 6.60 per cent to 6.75 per cent per annum.

Senior citizens, super senior citizens to get additional benefits

According to the bank, senior citizens (aged 60 and above) will continue to receive an additional 0.50 per cent and super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) an additional 0.75 per cent. This means their effective return on the 444-day Callable Term Deposit will be 7.25 per cent and 7.50 per cent per annum, respectively.

"Interest rates across all other tenures of callable, non-callable and NRE term deposits, as well as NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) retail term deposits, remain unchanged," the bank said.

Type of Deposit (444 days) Existing Rate (p.a.) Revised Rate (p.a.) w.e.f. 10.11.2026 Callable Term Deposit (below Rs 3 crore) 6.60% 6.75% Non-Callable Term Deposit 6.75% 6.85% NRE Term Deposit (below Rs 3 crore) 6.60% 6.75%

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 profit

The state-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 45.64 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY27 to Rs 1,716.29 crore, driven by interest income and improved asset quality.

The bank's net interest income rose 34.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,688 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 2,746 crore in the year-ago period. Similarly, non-interest income increased 45.85 per cent to Rs 2,160 crore in the quarter under review, driven by a multi-fold growth in Priority Sector Lending Certificate (PSLC) commission.

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