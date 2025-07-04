Income Tax Return: Forgot your login details? You can file ITR easily through net banking - Here's how Income Tax Return: The majority of banks in India allow customers to access the e-filing portal by using net banking services. This way, it is safe and easy to file your return on time.

New Delhi:

The tax filing season is here, and people are busy arranging the necessary documents and numbers in order. However, if you have still not filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) and don’t remember your password, you don’t need to worry. You can still file your ITR with ease through net banking.

If you have forgotten your Income Tax portal password, don’t reset it at once. The majority of banks in India allow customers to access the e-filing portal by using net banking services. This way, it is safe and easy to file your return on time.

To find out if your bank offers the facility, you can check for the Net Banking option on the Income Tax e-Filing website, or you can also contact your bank directly.

How To File ITR

For instance, if your bank is ICICI, step-by-step guidance is available for this purpose. To file your ITR through ICICI Bank’s net banking, go to the 'Payments and Transfers' option and then navigate to 'Manage Your Taxes'.

Then, go to the 'Income Tax e-Filing', which will redirect you to the income tax website. It will enable you to file your returns without needing to log in directly to the IT portal.

This method simplifies the filing process while providing access to multiple services, including quick e-filing of ITR, return upload, Form 26AS viewing, tax calculator, ITR download, and e-tax payment.

If you can’t remember your Income Tax login password, don’t let it hold up your filing. You simply need to use your bank’s net banking to log in and complete your ITR filing easily and on time.

Always confirm with your bank to see if they offer this facility. It’s fast and secure and helps you avoid the hassle of resetting passwords during the hectic filing season.

Step-By-Step Guide

File your tax in 4 simple steps

Login to your internet banking with User ID and password

Go to Payments and Transfers

Go to Manage your taxes

Select Income Tax e-Filing. (You will be redirected to official website of income tax department)

Quick e-File ITR

Upload Return

View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)

Rectification Request

Tax Calculator

Download ITR

E-Pay Tax

Tax Department Extends ITR Filing Due Date

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has extended the due date for filing ITRs for the Assessment Year 2025-26 to September 15 for individuals and entities that are not required to have their accounts audited. Earlier, the deadline was July 31.